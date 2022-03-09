Keysight's Roger Nichols Appointed to Technological Advisory Council for Federal Communications Commission

6G program director joins a diverse group of experts to advise FCC on technology policies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Roger Nichols, 6G program director at Keysight, has been appointed to the Technological Advisory Council (TAC) for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an independent U.S. government agency that regulates communications within the U.S. and internationally.

Roger Nichols joins a diverse group of leading technology experts selected by FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to provide technical expertise in several important areas, including 6G, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced spectrum sharing, as well as emerging wireless technologies. Their advice will support the development of informed technology policies that support the United States' competitiveness in the global economy.

Kailash Narayanan, president of Keysight's communications solutions group, commented: "Roger Nichols embodies Keysight's spirit of active contribution to consortia and standards organizations. Keysight's commitment to a dynamic industry with a passion for technological innovation has led to a wealth of critical contributions that are underpinning a more connected and secure society."

A worldwide subject matter expert in 5G, 6G, open radio access network (ORAN) and over-the-air (OTA) test technologies, Nichols is the second Keysight executive to be appointed to the TAC. Satish Dhanasekaran, currently serving as Keysight's chief operating officer, was appointed to the TAC in 2019. Through Nichols, Keysight will continue to play an important role in the FCC, sharing insights the company has gained through close industry collaborations in both private and public sectors around the world.

"I'm honored to be appointed a member of the TAC as it allows me to leverage expertise Keysight has accumulated across multiple generations of radio access technologies (RATs), making a positive impact on the economic growth and security in the U.S.," said Roger Nichols, 5G & 6G program director at Keysight. "To realize a future of smart cities, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and smart healthcare, the information and communication technology (ICT) industry needs to establish effective platforms of collaboration and roll out a wireless connectivity fabric built on legacy as well as new communication technologies, such as 6G."

