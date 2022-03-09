Nomi Health Launches Everyday Health Fairs in Hawaii

Company Serves Hundreds of Attendees with Free Healthcare Services including Cholesterol and Blood Pressure Screenings

Direct healthcare company Nomi Health hosted its first Everyday Health Fair for free health screenings at Waikele Premium Outlets in Hawaii this weekend. More than 350 people attended the fair, which provided no-cost blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol tests, including consultations with Nomi Health's medical director, June Steely. Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company better known for COVID testing in Hawaii, has nine COVID testing sites on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai.

Nomi Health's Sarah Kletzli collects a blood sample from Jesse Gilbert to check his blood glucose and cholesterol at the Nomi Health Everyday Health Fair at Waikele Premium Outlets on March 5. (Photo: Business Wire)

Community partners from Project Vision, FilCom Cares, Waipahu Aloha Clubhouse and Pearl City High School Project Grad joined the festivities to offer educational resources and family-friendly games and activities to Central Oahu guests. Project Vision also offered free vision exams.

Nomi Health co-founder and CEO Mark Newman said, "Nomi Health's Everyday Health Fair is part of our broader mission to deliver quality, every day care services to communities nationwide. We have served major metropolitan markets to rural, difficult-to-reach communities in Utah, Nebraska, Florida, Iowa, Texas, and beyond. Now, as access to care declines and as costs continue to skyrocket in the wake of the pandemic, bringing quality care directly to people is more critical than ever. We are honored to have brought this model of care to Hawaii."

Over the past year, Nomi Health has provided Americans across the country with everyday healthcare services such as glucose screenings, blood pressure screening, influenza testing and more.

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company focused on making healthcare actually work for those who buy it for their states, organizations, and constituents. We're a team of over 2,000 – each actively working to connect buyers and healthcare providers directly to lower costs, deliver care solutions to all and rewire the health system to run in real-time. From the front lines of COVID testing and vaccinations, serving over 10 million Americans and more than 40,000 patients each day, to building new ecosystems of buyers such as States and Counties without middlemen, Nomi delivers a solution for our nation's leaders seeking to widen access to care while lowering cost of care. Visit us @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

