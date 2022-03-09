Givenly.com's Game-Changing Redemption Portal Technology Makes "Sending the Gift of Choice" More Fun and Engaging Than Ever Before

Givenly, the Corporate Gifting and Incentive solution (CGI) that allows companies and individuals to streamline and automate gifting programs by leveraging a wide range of brands and a proprietary gifting technology, has officially launched their revolutionary Redemption Portal Solution.

This amazing new tool enables gift givers to send a personalized and customized Redemption experience to one or many valued recipients with just a few clicks of the mouse and providing the recipient with the opportunity to select "their gift of choice" thus seamlessly melding digital and physical gifting into a fun, engaging, and personalized experience.

The Redemption Portal Technology is designed to delight employees, prospects, and customers by providing 10,000+ gifting options that can be redeemed by the receiver online and in a secure manner.

The system enables users to create customized and personalized landing pages in seconds, attach a catalog of curated gifts, and turn the gifting experience into a fun and memorable e-shopping-worthy affair.

How The Redemption Portal Technology works:

The platform makes it quick and easy to create dozens of Redemption landing pages and invitation emails that can be populated with images, animated GIFs, and/or video greetings. This stage is meant to personalize the experience down to the tiniest detail and truly reflect the relationship between the sender and receiver.



Users can create and attach curated catalogs to their Redemptions in just a few clicks. They can build different catalogs of gifts and merchandise based on the profile of the recipient(s), selecting from thousands of items from our partners and based on the desired budget.



Once the user is happy with the Redemption they have created, they can send the personalized link to the receiver. The platform has multiple security features to prevent unauthorized Redemptions as well as provides the visibility to track and monitor Redemption activity and engagement.

Mark Mancini, Givenly's Founder and CEO said: "The idea behind our Redemption Portal Technology originated when we realized that similar offerings in the market provided very little flexibility to the Redemption sender themselves, in terms of enabling them to build out a personalized experience for their recipients. We evaluated the feature in-house before launching it, and it's proven to be a great tool to express our gratitude and celebrate each other via thoughtful gestures. We believe it's the perfect middle ground between selecting a gift yourself and providing the receiver(s) with multiple options for them to select from. We hope many companies will put it to good use."

About Givenly.com

Givenly.com is a Chicago-based company that helps enterprises build loyalty and save time by leveraging proprietary technology and robust fulfilment capabilities to implement customized loyalty and incentive solutions at scale for enterprise customers.

