Inkhouse Promotes Anne Baker to Executive Vice President

Baker to lead operations in California
Inkhouse, an integrated public relations, social media and content agency, today announced the promotion of Anne Baker to executive vice president and assistant general manager of California.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005689/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
In her new role, Baker will help oversee operations of Inkhouse in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento as well as Southern California including Los Angeles and San Diego, while spearheading Inkhouse's health care and wellness practice. She will continue to work directly with some of the agency's most innovative clients, including Brightline, Incredible Health, and Strava, among others.
"Anne is smart, accountable, kind, fun, and just an amazing human being. She inspires great work from teams, cares so much about our clients, and has been one of the major contributors to our success on the West Coast," said Jason Morris, president of Inkhouse. "As Inkhouse's first west coast team member in early 2014, Anne has helped build our culture in the San Francisco office from the ground up, and she's the perfect leader to continue to grow and develop our team as we continue to recruit across all markets here in California."
Baker will work closely with President Jason Morris, Pacific Northwest General Manager Kate Riley and California General Manager Dan O'Mahony to continue Inkhouse's growth in the Central, Mountain and Western U.S., including fast-growing markets like Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, Denver and Houston.
"Not everyone gets to find their dream job and I count my lucky stars every single day that I work at Inkhouse. What is so special about the agency is how we continue to evolve," said Baker. "Our approach to client work remains as innovative as it was when I started here almost ten years ago, and I am especially proud of our agency culture and benefits. I'm so honored to be a part of it and look forward to taking us even further."
Prior to Inkhouse, Baker worked at a boutique PR agency in Boston specializing in crisis communications. She was the first employee in Inkhouse's San Francisco office and has had tenures in the agency's New York and Boston offices. She is a recipient of PR News' Rising Star Award and has shaped award-winning campaigns for a variety of clients in the tech, public affairs, and professional services spaces. Baker graduated magna cum laude from Northeastern University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science.
Inkhouse is a top-ranked agency and best place to work with award-winning client programs that focus on constant innovation and what's next in storytelling for PR and marketing. The agency offers integrated campaigns for media, content, social media, design and paid editorial all in one place.
About Inkhouse:
Inkhouse is an integrated PR agency for innovative thinkers, creators and leaders who believe in the power of stories to effect positive change. We're a culture and values-driven firm that believes what's good for our people is good for business and our clients, highlighted by PR industry-leading benefits like 20 weeks of paid family leave, pregnancy loss paid leave and every other Friday off for all members of our team. Founded in 2007, Inkhouse has grown organically to an agency of 140 people in seven major cities with remote employees across 11 states. Learn more at: www.inkhouse.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005689/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.