Inkhouse Promotes Anne Baker to Executive Vice President

Baker to lead operations in California

Inkhouse, an integrated public relations, social media and content agency, today announced the promotion of Anne Baker to executive vice president and assistant general manager of California.

In her new role, Baker will help oversee operations of Inkhouse in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento as well as Southern California including Los Angeles and San Diego, while spearheading Inkhouse's health care and wellness practice. She will continue to work directly with some of the agency's most innovative clients, including Brightline, Incredible Health, and Strava, among others.

"Anne is smart, accountable, kind, fun, and just an amazing human being. She inspires great work from teams, cares so much about our clients, and has been one of the major contributors to our success on the West Coast," said Jason Morris, president of Inkhouse. "As Inkhouse's first west coast team member in early 2014, Anne has helped build our culture in the San Francisco office from the ground up, and she's the perfect leader to continue to grow and develop our team as we continue to recruit across all markets here in California."

Baker will work closely with President Jason Morris, Pacific Northwest General Manager Kate Riley and California General Manager Dan O'Mahony to continue Inkhouse's growth in the Central, Mountain and Western U.S., including fast-growing markets like Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, Denver and Houston.

"Not everyone gets to find their dream job and I count my lucky stars every single day that I work at Inkhouse. What is so special about the agency is how we continue to evolve," said Baker. "Our approach to client work remains as innovative as it was when I started here almost ten years ago, and I am especially proud of our agency culture and benefits. I'm so honored to be a part of it and look forward to taking us even further."

Prior to Inkhouse, Baker worked at a boutique PR agency in Boston specializing in crisis communications. She was the first employee in Inkhouse's San Francisco office and has had tenures in the agency's New York and Boston offices. She is a recipient of PR News' Rising Star Award and has shaped award-winning campaigns for a variety of clients in the tech, public affairs, and professional services spaces. Baker graduated magna cum laude from Northeastern University with a bachelor's degree in journalism and political science.

Inkhouse is a top-ranked agency and best place to work with award-winning client programs that focus on constant innovation and what's next in storytelling for PR and marketing. The agency offers integrated campaigns for media, content, social media, design and paid editorial all in one place.

Inkhouse is an integrated PR agency for innovative thinkers, creators and leaders who believe in the power of stories to effect positive change. We're a culture and values-driven firm that believes what's good for our people is good for business and our clients, highlighted by PR industry-leading benefits like 20 weeks of paid family leave, pregnancy loss paid leave and every other Friday off for all members of our team. Founded in 2007, Inkhouse has grown organically to an agency of 140 people in seven major cities with remote employees across 11 states. Learn more at: www.inkhouse.com.

