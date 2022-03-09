Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence Report 2022: Retailers are Leveraging the Ongoing Cryptocurrency Boom to sell Bitcoin Gift Cards in their Stores - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Switzerland Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gift card market in 2021 was driven a wide range of factors, which supported growth across retail and corporate segments. The primary factors included growth of ecommerce, increased adoption to incentivize employees working remotely, digital gifting, and initiatives undertaken by government, hospitality, and travel industries to revive growth. Though the gift card market was impacted due to COVID-19, the market is expected to bounce back in the coming quarters, especially in H1 2022.

Gift card industry in Switzerland has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Switzerland remains strong. The gift card industry in Switzerland is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022. The gift card market in the country will reach US$2421.6 million by 2026.

Retailers are leveraging the ongoing cryptocurrency boom to sell Bitcoin gift cards in their stores in Switzerland

In the midst of the ongoing boom in the cryptocurrency segment in Switzerland, major retailers have started to leverage the growing sector to sell gift cards to consumers who are looking for ways to buy Bitcoin.

According to Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger, Manor, one of the largest departmental store chains in Switzerland, is selling Bitcoin gift cards in all of its 59 stores nationwide. Another retail giant, Valora, is offering consumers Bitcoin gift cards in its kiosks across Switzerland. Notably, Vardex, a cryptocurrency financial services firm, developed the Bitcoin gift cards, which are being sold by major retailers in Switzerland.

With the launch of these gift cards coming in the midst of the growing crypto and blockchain industry in Switzerland, the publisher expects more retailers to join the Bitcoin gift cards bandwagon over the next four to eight quarters in the country. This will subsequently boost the growth of the overall gift card industry in Switzerland from the short to medium-term perspective.

While the merchant adoption of Bitcoin is still growing, consumers owning Bitcoin gift cards have limited options to spend their gift cards. They can either redeem their vouchers through an exchange service or sell the Bitcoin amount on the gift card using one of the 70 ATMs operated by Vardex. However, as more and more merchants start adopting Bitcoin as a payment method, the publisher expects Bitcoin gift cards to gain further adoption in the country.

Growth in the e-commerce sector supporting the rise of the gift card market in Switzerland

The e-commerce market in the country is recording double-digit growth and is expected to continue its upward momentum over the next four to eight quarters. In 2020, the value of goods ordered online increased by more than 25%.

The strong growth of the e-commerce industry has been largely driven by the global pandemic over the last few quarters. More and more people have chosen to shop online because of the Covid-19 fear. With the publisher expecting the shift in consumer shopping behavior to persist even in the post-pandemic era. The growth in the e-commerce industry is expected to support the adoption of gift cards among consumers in Switzerland from the short to medium-term perspective. Consequently, supporting the growth of the overall gift card industry in the country.

Mergers and acquisitions for launching gift card and loyalty programs are rising in Switzerland

As more and more businesses are turning to gift cards and loyalty programs to deal with the Covid-19 enforced challenges, mergers and acquisition activities are picking up pace in Switzerland.

In February 2021, Givex, a cloud-based customer engagement solution, acquired Pi Cash Systems, a leading Swiss provider of point-of-sale systems, in Switzerland. Through the acquisition of Pi Cash Systems, Givex aims to launch new products such as gift cards and loyalty programs, among others in the country. The launch of new products, including gift cards, comes on the back of growing demand from businesses for such solutions in Switzerland.

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Migros Genossenschaftsbund eG

Coop Genossenschaft

Maus Freres SA

Aldi Group

fenaco-LANDI Gruppu

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Total Spend on Gifts in Switzerland

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Switzerland

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Switzerland

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Switzerland

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Festivals & Special Celebration Days

2. Milestone Celebration

3. Self-Use

4. Other

2. Milestone Celebration 3. Self-Use 4. Other Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Switzerland

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Switzerland

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion1. Employee Incentive

2. Sales Incentive

3. Consumer Incentive

2. Sales Incentive 3. Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Switzerland

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

