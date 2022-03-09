ñol

Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for the 4th Quarter 2021 and Record Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

by Business Wire
March 9, 2022 10:45 AM | 82 min read

TDCB - Third Century Bancorp ("Company"), the holding company for Mutual Savings Bank ("Bank"), announced it recorded net income of $634,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, or $0.54 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $311,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased $570,000, or 32.17%, to a record $2.3 million, or $2.00 per basic share and $1.99 per diluted share, as compared to $1.7 million, or $1.49 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

David A. Coffey, President and CEO, stated, "We have had another great year in the history of our bank. Our growth was the result of continued focus on quality relationships that has helped us remain a trusted member of the communities we serve." Coffey further commented, "Our record earnings were accomplished by taking advantage of opportunities that were made available to us over the course of the year. There is no doubt that we can only accomplish such results with a dedicated staff and board of directors." Coffey concluded, "While we anticipate a different economic environment over the next twelve months, we will look forward to continued success in 2022."

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, net income increased $323,000, or 103.86%, to $634,000 as compared to $311,000 for the same period in the prior year. The increase in net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 was driven primarily as a result of the $219,000, or 13.83%, increase in net interest income and a $92,000, or 11.73%, increase in non-interest income as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in net interest income was due to a combination of an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense due to increases in average assets largely due to an increase in the average balance of investment securities and decreases in average rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities primarily as a result of a decrease in average rates paid on deposits in the current low interest rate environment. Non-interest income increased as a result of a $262,000, or 590.93%, increase in net gains on investment sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in the prior year. In addition, the increase in net income was supported by a decrease of $60,000, or 100.00%, in provision for loan losses as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in net income was partially offset by a $57,000, or 135.71%, increase in income tax expense as compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of the increase in income before income tax expense.

The $60,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses compared to the same period in 2020 was due to the improving economic conditions resulting from the current COVID-19 pandemic. The Company had $3,000 in net charge-offs during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared no net charge-offs for the same period in 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased $570,000, or 32.17%, to a record $2.3 million, or $2.00 per basic share and $1.99 per diluted share, as compared to $1.7 million, or $1.49 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was driven primarily as a result of the $440,000, or 6.33%, increase in net interest income. The increase in net interest income was due to a combination of an increase in interest income and a decrease in interest expense due to increases in average assets largely due to an increase in the average balance of investment securities and decreases in average rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities primarily as a result of a decrease in average rates paid on deposits in the current low interest rate environment. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income of $92,000, or 3.68% as compared to the prior year. This decrease was partially offset by a $454,000 or 370.18%, increase in gains on the sale of investment securities, available-for-sale, as compared to the prior year. In addition, the provision for loan losses decreased $245,000, or 73.13%, for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the prior year.

The increase in net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was offset by a $11,000 or 3.08% increase in income tax expense as compared to the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was due to an increase in pre-tax income for the year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to the prior year. The increase in pre-tax income was partially offset by a decrease in the effective income tax rate to 13.58% for the year ended December 31, 2021 from 20.88% for the prior year.

Total assets increased $31.9 million to $241.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $209.6 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of 15.23%. The increase was primarily due to a $25.4 million, or 42.79%, increase in investment securities, available-for-sale to $84.7 million at December 31, 2021, primarily funded by a $37.5 million, or 21.19%, increase in total deposits. Total deposits were $214.7 million at December 31, 2021, up from $177.1 million as of December 31, 2020. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $5.0 million at December 31, 2021 as compared to $11.7 million at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the weighted average rate of all Federal Home Loan Bank advances was 1.45% compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2020, and the weighted average maturity was 4.3 years at December 31, 2021 compared to 3.5 years at December 31, 2020. Total loans held-for-investment grew to $143.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $138.8 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of 3.67%.

The increase in total loan balances was partially the result of loans originated through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") in which the Company participated. The Company originated $8.6 million of PPP loans in the program in 2020, of which $224,000 remained on the Company's balance sheet as of December 31, 2021. The Company originated $4.6 million of PPP loans in the program in 2021, of which $611,000 remained on the Company's balance sheet as of December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2021, a total of $835,000 of PPP loans remained on the Company's balance sheet with the remaining amount expected to be forgiven by the Small Business Administration in the first quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $90,000, or 5.03%, to $1.9 million at December 31, 2021 from $1.8 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the provision for loan losses of $90,000 during the year ended December 31, 2021 due to the economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan losses totaled 1.30% of total loans as of December 31, 2021 as compared to 1.29% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans totaled $237,000 or 0.16%, of total loans as of December 31, 2021 as compared to $111,000 or 0.08%, of total loans as of December 31, 2020.

Stockholders' equity was $21.5 million at December 31, 2021, up from $20.5 million at December 31, 2020. Stockholders' equity increased by $1.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 as a result of net income of $2.3 million, offset by a decrease in net unrealized gain of $717,000 of available-for-sale securities due to the sale of investment securities, available-for-sale, as well as an increase in market interest rates. The increase in stockholders' equity was also offset by dividends of $409,000, repurchased stock of $190,000 and stock awards of $32,000. Equity as a percentage of assets decreased to 8.91% at December 31, 2021 compared to 9.76% at December 31, 2020.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 12,200 shares of common stock at an average cost of $15.52 per share pursuant to the Company' stock repurchase program. At December 31, 2021, 37,800 shares of common stock remain available for future repurchase by the Company through the stock repurchase program.

Founded in 1890, Mutual Savings Bank is a full-service financial institution based in Johnson County, Indiana. In addition to its main office at 80 East Jefferson Street, Franklin, Indiana, the Bank operates branches in Franklin at 1124 North Main Street, Trafalgar and Greenwood, Indiana.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and may describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, inflation, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(audited, for all periods listed)
In thousands, except per share data
 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2019

Selected Consolidated Earnings Data:
Total Interest Income

$

1,945

$

1,889

$

1,807

$

8,130

$

8,002

$

7,359

Total Interest Expense

 

143

 

169

 

224

 

739

 

1,051

 

1,291

Net Interest Income

 

1,802

 

1,720

 

1,583

 

7,391

 

6,951

 

6,068

Provision for Losses on Loans

 

-

 

-

 

60

 

90

 

335

 

121

Net Interest Income after Provision for Losses on Loans

 

1,802

 

1,720

 

1,523

 

7,301

 

6,616

 

5,947

Non-interest Income

 

876

 

939

 

784

 

2,411

 

2,503

 

1,018

Non-interest Expense

 

1,945

 

1,688

 

1,954

 

7,002

 

6,990

 

5,710

Income Tax Expense

 

99

 

187

 

42

 

368

 

357

 

262

Net Income

$

634

$

784

$

311

$

2,342

$

1,772

$

993

 
Earnings per share - basic

$

0.54

$

0.67

$

0.26

$

2.00

$

1.49

$

0.84

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.54

$

0.66

$

0.26

$

1.99

$

1.49

$

0.84

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(audited, for all periods listed)
In thousands, except per share data
`

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2019

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data:
Assets
Cash and Due from Banks

$

4,857

$

10,539

$

4,888

$

4,857

$

4,888

$

3,839

Investment Securities, Available-for-sale, at fair value

 

84,661

 

81,004

 

59,292

 

84,661

 

59,292

 

36,724

Loans Held-for-Sale

 

738

 

1,778

 

434

 

738

 

434

 

713

Loans Held-for-Investment

 

143,927

 

139,342

 

138,834

 

143,927

 

138,834

 

128,019

Allowance for Loan Losses

 

1,881

 

1,885

 

1,791

 

1,881

 

1,791

 

1,475

Net Loans

 

142,784

 

139,235

 

137,477

 

142,784

 

137,477

 

126,544

Accrued Interest Receivable

 

760

 

693

 

686

 

760

 

686

 

571

Other Assets

 

8,499

 

7,829

 

7,283

 

8,499

 

7,283

 

7,677

Total Assets

$

241,561

$

239,299

$

209,626

$

241,561

$

209,626

$

176,068

 
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing Deposits

$

40,988

$

40,933

$

32,049

$

40,988

$

32,049

$

23,502

Interest-bearing Deposits

 

173,666

 

170,467

 

145,069

 

173,666

 

145,069

 

122,304

Total Deposits

 

214,654

 

211,399

 

177,118

 

214,654

 

177,118

 

145,806

FHLB Advances

 

5,000

 

5,000

 

11,705

 

5,000

 

11,705

 

12,250

Accrued Interest Payable

 

32

 

26

 

54

 

32

 

54

 

103

Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities

 

342

 

1,277

 

274

 

342

 

274

 

338

Total Liabilities

 

220,028

 

217,702

 

189,151

 

220,028

 

189,151

 

158,497

Stockholders' Equity - Net

 

21,533

 

21,597

 

20,475

 

21,533

 

20,475

 

17,571

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

241,561

$

239,299

$

209,626

$

241,561

$

209,626

$

176,068

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

dollar figures are in thousands, except per share data

 

dollar figures are in thousands, except per share data

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

2019

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Interest rate spread during period

 

2.94%

 

2.85%

 

2.91%

 

3.15%

 

3.44%

 

3.75%

Net yield on interest-earning assets

 

3.26%

 

3.24%

 

3.49%

 

3.58%

 

4.17%

 

4.74%

Non-interest expense, annualized, to average assets

 

3.23%

 

2.85%

 

3.74%

 

3.03%

 

3.45%

 

3.42%

Return on average assets, annualized

 

1.05%

 

1.32%

 

0.59%

 

1.01%

 

0.87%

 

0.59%

Return on average equity, annualized

 

12.29%

 

15.20%

 

6.25%

 

11.35%

 

9.23%

 

5.83%

Average equity to assets

 

8.58%

 

8.71%

 

9.51%

 

8.94%

 

9.47%

 

10.19%

 
Average Loans

$

143,448

$

141,874

$

141,115

$

142,385

$

138,415

$

126,485

Average Securities

 

83,268

 

77,954

 

54,060

 

73,674

 

43,450

 

23,618

Average Other Interest-Earning Assets

 

11,615

 

13,491

 

11,950

 

11,025

 

10,143

 

5,218

Total Average Interest-Earning Assets

 

238,330

 

233,319

 

207,125

 

227,083

 

192,008

 

155,321

Average Total Assets

 

240,513

 

236,955

 

209,232

 

230,955

 

202,749

 

167,045

 
Average Noninterest-bearing Deposits

$

40,335

$

38,313

$

34,178

$

37,829

$

30,831

$

22,603

Average Interest-bearing Deposits

 

170,457

 

170,713

 

144,754

 

163,399

 

132,941

 

117,936

Average Total Deposits

 

210,792

 

209,025

 

178,932

 

201,228

 

163,772

 

140,539

Average Wholesale Funding

 

5,000

 

5,000

 

8,934

 

6,854

 

12,107

 

12,688

Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities

 

175,457

 

175,713

 

153,688

 

170,253

 

145,048

 

130,624

 
Average Interest-Earnings Assets to Average Interest-Bearings Liabilities

 

135.83%

 

132.78%

 

134.77%

 

133.38%

 

132.38%

 

118.91%

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

0.16%

 

0.07%

 

0.08%

 

0.16%

 

0.08%

 

0.01%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding

 

1.30%

 

1.34%

 

1.29%

 

1.30%

 

1.29%

 

1.15%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

 

793.67%

 

1830.31%

 

1613.51%

 

793.67%

 

1613.51%

 

1475.00%

Net loan chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average total loans outstanding

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.01%

 

-0.01%

Effective income tax rate

 

13.51%

 

19.26%

 

11.90%

 

13.51%

 

16.77%

 

20.88%

Tangible book value per share

$

18.28

$

18.31

$

17.13

$

18.28

$

17.13

$

14.89

Market closing price at the end of quarter

$

17.50

$

16.75

$

15.00

$

17.50

$

15.00

$

11.95

Price-to-tangible book value

 

95.75%

 

91.49%

 

87.54%

 

95.75%

 

87.54%

 

80.26%

