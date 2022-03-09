Research Review of Biotechnology in 2021 - Market Insights for Exosome Diagnostics & Therapeutics, Bioinformatics, Cell & Gene Therapy, Next-Generation Sequencing, and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2021 Biotechnology Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There have been a number of significant developments that has accelerated growth across the biotechnology market. These notable recent advancements include, mRNA therapeutics, CRISPR technology, biosensors and bioprinting technologies, cancer stem cell research, alongside cell and gene therapy and DNA vaccines. These advancements ensure the wide adoption of cell line technologies that support drug development and the simplification of the gene editing process, making it more cost effective long-term.

Advancement in molecular biology is supporting the delivery of molecular and computational tools and software. Synthetic biology is another field of application that promotes the manufacturing of and/or modification of genetic material in living cells.

Unlike other industries, the biotech industry has witnessed high growth throughout the pandemic. The search for diagnostic treatment methods for COVID-19 has forced governments, the media and the general public alike to focus on science and medicine, strengthening the idea that biotech acquisitions and partnerships are solid investments. Companies operating in the cell line market are now investing large amounts, enabling the development of manufacturing units with advanced, state of the art resources and expanded facilities. At the same time, genetic sequencing technology is advancing at a great pace, especially across the healthcare sector in the diagnosis of various cancers and strains of Coronavirus.

In 2019 and 2020, the biotech industry saw double digit annual growth due to fundraising from venture capitals, partnerships, co-development and joint ventures. However, the sector does continuous challenging relating to marketing, funding for innovation and pricing pressures from government organizations. Development costs are also a challenge, and often the most critical for manufacturers. While a simple cholesterol drug may cost $5 per day (approximately $1,825 per annum), a biotech drug may cost around $20,000 or more a year.

In 2019, gene therapy and cell biology technologies were successfully developed, however, this came at a high cost. For example, Zolgensma, a viral vector-based gene therapy for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy costs around $5 million. It is important for manufacturers to figure out how to balance the cost of innovation that proves most challenging. Getting the pricing right, and the costs involved with getting the products to market are also vital challenges. Innovation may take several years to move from a clinical trial phase to market launch, and investors may face disappointment and falling stock if expectations are not managed from the offset.

Market Forecasts

The global market for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics should grow from $97.8 million in 2021 to $512.6 million by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The global market for bioinformatics should grow from $16.1 billion in 2020 to $24.1 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% for the period of 2020-2025.

The global market for cell and gene therapy should grow from $4.1 billion in 2021 to $17.4 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Foreword

Chapter 2 Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics: Global Markets (BIO149D)

Chapter 3 Bioinformatics: Technologies and Global Markets (BIO051F)

Chapter 4 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market (BIO225A)

Chapter 5 Next-generation Sequencing: Emerging Clinical Applications and Global Markets (BIO126D)

Chapter 6 Life Science Tools and Reagents: Global Markets (BIO083D)

Chapter 7 Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets (BIO045H)

Chapter 8 mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets (BIO212A)

Chapter 9 Cancer Stem Cells: Technologies and Global Markets (BIO158B)

Chapter 10 Global Markets for Research Antibodies (BIO141C)

Chapter 11 Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics: Global Markets (BIO150D)

Chapter 12 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets (BIO135D)

Chapter 13 Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing: Global Markets (BIO211A)

