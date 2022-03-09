Mouser Electronics Launches 2022 Empowering Innovation Together Program with New Podcast on RISC-V

EE Raymond Yin Explores Emerging Trends and Topics in RISC-V Architecture

Mouser Electronics Inc. today announces the launch of the 2022 series of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program. This year's series consists of six installments that each spotlight a leading-edge technology playing a key role in transforming major industries. The 2022 series offers a wide variety of timely and insightful resources like podcast episodes, videos, articles, blogs and infographics that focus on technology trends such as private 5G networks, autonomous mobile robots and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006341/en/

The first installment of Mouser's 2022 Empowering Innovation Together program zeroes in on RISC-V, including a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The first installment of the 2022 series zeroes in on the RISC-V open-source instruction set architecture (ISA), including a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast. The podcast episode is available on the Mouser website, Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Spotify.

"We are thrilled to debut the 2022 EIT program, which will delve deeper into the technology shaping the world around us," says Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics, a leading global distributor of the newest semiconductors and electronic components. "The promise of RISC-V lies in lowering barriers to adoption and innovation, and this first installment offers engineers the resources and discussions they need to stay at the forefront of this technology."

In the podcast's debut episode, Raymond Yin, Mouser's Director of Technical Content, is joined by Mark Himelstein, CTO of RISC-V International, for a lively discussion about the origin of the open-source ISA. The two also explore new developments in the RISC-V specification and predictions about what's in store for the future of the expanding ecosystem.

"I'm excited for listeners to hear my conversation with Raymond in this new podcast episode," shares Himelstein. "Together, we give insight into the benefits of RISC-V, its open-source nature and how it can increase stability, security and scalability."

After RISC-V, the Empowering Innovation Together program will explore immersive technologies, designing for security, driver monitor systems, private 5G networks and autonomous mobile robots. The program will highlight various new product developments and uncover the technical developments needed to keep pace with innovation in the marketplace.

The RISC-V content is sponsored by Mouser's valued manufacturer partners IAR Systems, Microchip Technology, Microsemi, Seeed Studio, SEGGER Microcontroller, SiFive, and Terasic Technologies.

Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry's most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006341/en/