Jim Farley to Discuss the Auto Industry's Shift to Electrification at CERAWeek Annual Conference

Ford President and CEO, Jim Farley, will participate in a fireside chat about the auto industry's transition to electric vehicles at the 2022 CERAWeek conference on Thursday, March 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Farley will be joined by Patti Poppe, CEO PG&E Corporation, in a special dialogue moderated by Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman S&P Global. The discussion will focus on the shift to electric vehicles, the role of automakers, the energy sector and policymakers in this transition, and what it means for retail and commercial customers.
The fireside chat can be viewed on the CERAWeek 2022 website here. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company F is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 183,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005718/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.