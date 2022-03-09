HelpSystems to Acquire Alert Logic to Enable Customers to Address Cybersecurity Skills Shortage with Hybrid IT Approach

Managed detection and response (MDR) forms new cornerstone of HelpSystems' cybersecurity portfolio

HelpSystems announced today it has signed a merger agreement to acquire Alert Logic, a well-known leader in managed detection and response (MDR) services. Alert Logic works as a seamless extension of security teams, augmenting existing cybersecurity resources and technology to safeguard on-premise, cloud, SaaS, and hybrid infrastructures. The company's MDR solution focuses on alleviating the intense pressure organizations face due to the increase in cyberattacks and the notable shortage of skilled professionals available to prevent and remediate them. Alert Logic will become a cornerstone of HelpSystems' comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio.

Businesses of all sizes look to Alert Logic to establish a hybrid IT approach to meeting their cybersecurity goals and applicable compliance mandates. Alert Logic is the industry leader in MDR for cloud environments, with more than 4,000 customers and an extensive partner ecosystem around the globe. Its comprehensive coverage paired with human oversight enables organizations to meet key regulatory requirements, including PCI DSS, HIPAA HITECH, GDPR, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX), SOC 2, NIST 800-171 and 800-53, ISO 27001, COBIT, and more.

"The speed of change in the cybersecurity environment requires HelpSystems to stay abreast of rapidly evolving macro trends and the tools and services our customers need to succeed," said Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. "The lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals means enterprises everywhere are increasingly looking to outsource this function to a reliable partner. Alert Logic is a respected leader in this capacity, and we're so pleased to welcome this team of experts to the HelpSystems family."

"Our customers and global partner community trust us to help them achieve peace of mind in a swiftly changing, high-stakes environment rife with cyberattacks," said John Post, CEO, Alert Logic. "The Alert Logic team is excited to continue our tradition of providing best-in-class service to global organizations as part of HelpSystems. We look forward to enabling HelpSystems to expand its offerings to customers looking to supplement their teams with managed services."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC advised Alert Logic on the sale transaction; Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor.

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations secure and automate their operations. Our cybersecurity and automation software protects information and simplifies IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know security and IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let's move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com

About Alert Logic

Alert Logic is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

