Leonie Tyler Promoted to President of S.i. Systems

As President She will Support the Company's Growth and Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion with the Appointment of a Chief Diversity Officer

S.i. Systems ULC, Canada's largest provider of IT contract staffing, direct hire services and outsourced contractor payroll services, announced the promotion of Leonie Tyler from the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) to President. She succeeded Derek Bullen, who will focus on his obligations as CEO.

Since assuming her role as COO in 2018, Leonie has led S.i. Systems through a period of high growth, managing the complexities of a global pandemic and a shift to a remote workforce. Leonie is leading the ongoing integration of Eagle Resources, and previously led the successful integrations of four acquisitions. She has been with S.i. Systems since 2015, holding roles as Managing Director, Vice President for Strategy & Innovation, and Operations Eastern Canada. She became Chief Operating Officer in 2018. Prior to joining S.i. Systems, Leonie was the General Manager for IT at Canadian Pacific Railway, and a Vice President at BMO Nesbitt Burns.

"Leonie's talent and expertise have helped make S.i. Systems one of Canada's leading companies," said Derek Bullen, Chief Executive Officer, S.i. Systems. "The board and I saw Leonie as the right candidate to be the next President, with her vision leading us through our next stage of growth. It is wonderful to have our best come forth from our very strong, deep and diverse leadership team to run our company."

Sharing Thought Leadership

S.i. Systems recently underwent a modern and bold brand refresh, reflective of the company's ideals, ambition, and diversity. In support of the launch, Leonie and her team have released the 2022 IT Staffing Market Insights Report, an immersive study on the Canadian IT labour market. The report summarizes the most up-to-date conclusions and insights from the more than 12,000 placements the organization connects annually.

"S.i. Systems is so well positioned that taking the reins as President is both an honor and a great opportunity," said Leonie Tyler, President, S.i. Systems. "In this new role, I'll continue to evolve the organizational structure to assure S.i. Systems' preparedness for the next phase of growth. I'm also looking forward to focusing on our customers, expanding the diversity of our workforce, promoting growth opportunities for our employees, and focusing on the applications of our core business processes. Additionally I am excited to put an emphasis on the full integration of all strategic acquisitions we undertake."

As S.i. Systems' commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is a top priority, one of Leonie's first actions as President was to elevate Audra Tettenborn to the newly created position of Chief Diversity Officer. Audra Tettenborn, who is now Manager, PMO & Chief Diversity Officer, has been with the company since 2016. She held positions across proposal development and account executive roles before joining the leadership team.

About S.i. Systems

Founded in 1994, S.i. Systems leverages its robust database of IT professionals to quickly and professionally identify qualified candidates, filling critical positions ranging from entry-level technical support to senior leadership roles. The company, which serves more than a dozen industries with the most in-demand IT specialties, has a 99.23% success rate in matching candidates to contract and direct hire roles with more than 12,000 placements annually. Learn more about S.i. Systems on their website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005710/en/