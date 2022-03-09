CPI Card Group to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

CPI Card Group Inc. PMTS ("CPI" or the "Company"), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that it will participate in the 34th Annual Roth Investor Conference in Dana Point, CA, on March 15, 2022.
John Lowe, SVP and General Manager, Secure Card, and Mike Salop, Head of Investor Relations, are scheduled to host investor meetings during the event.
About CPI Card Group Inc.
CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.
