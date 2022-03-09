AMS Celebrates Decade of Growth Across U.S., Will Increase Cleveland Headcount by 60%

Company will relocate to an office that facilitates hybrid and flexible work

AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), a global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, has announced plans to grow its U.S. presence by increasing its Cleveland headquarters workforce by 60% (adding 153 jobs to its current staff of 250) and relocating locally to a more modern office that better supports the future of work. The new office, located in the AECOM Building at 1300 E. 9th Street, will support a hybrid and flexible work model and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for employees.

In 2012, AMS launched its U.S. operations in Cleveland with eight employees. Over the past 10 years, it has not only expanded its Cleveland workforce but also added 1,700 employees across the Americas. AMS' decision to retain its U.S. headquarters in Cleveland was supported by the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD)'s tax credit assistance, approved on February 28, 2022, which helps companies create jobs in Ohio.

"The city of Cleveland and its welcoming community have played an integral role in AMS' growth in the region and throughout the U.S.," said Nicola Hancock, Managing Director – Americas Region at AMS. "We're especially appreciative of the economic development team of Team NEO, JobsOhio and the ODOD for collaborating with us over the years to ensure our success in Northeast Ohio and beyond. Cleveland has been an amazing city from which we have built our entire Americas presence."

The new positions will largely be in AMS' Trainee Recruiter Program and its Sourcing Academy. Both are designed to augment and develop the company's internal talent in order to support the industries and clients where AMS is seeing growth, including financial services, pharma/life sciences and technology.

"Attracting and retaining talent in Cleveland is a key priority to drive population growth and our economic recovery. The growth of AMS shows what is possible when businesses choose Cleveland as their home, nearly doubling their HQ workforce since last year," Mayor Bibb said.

"The Northeast Ohio region is a prime location for headquarters operations because of our talented workforce and corporate-friendly tax structure, as well as the strength of our professional services," said Bill Koehler, Team NEO CEO. "This expansion demonstrates AMS' ongoing confidence in the Northeast Ohio region and its talent. We join our local partners, JobsOhio and ODOD, in ensuring their continued success here."

For the past nine years, AMS has been recognized by NorthCoast 99, an awards program that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent, and received its 2021 award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

About Team NEO

Team NEO is a private, nonprofit economic development organization accelerating business growth and job creation throughout the 18 counties of the Northeast Ohio Region. As the designated JobsOhio Network Partner, we align and amplify local economic development efforts in the region's 18-counties; we conduct research and data analysis to inform local conversations and influence solutions; we market the Northeast Ohio Region; and we work to increase access to jobs, education and training for the region's 4.3 million people. We do this to build a more vibrant regional economy; one that is more talented, equitable, competitive, innovative, resilient and prosperous. For more information, visit teamneo.org.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About AMS

We are AMS. Formerly Alexander Mann Solutions, AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organizations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimizing workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 8,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we're here to help you achieve it. For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.

