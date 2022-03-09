Elev8 New Media to Sponsor The 34th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California

Elev8 New Media, a boutique media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies in the traditional and modern media, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the 34th Annual Roth Conference, held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022.
This year's event will host approximately 500 public and private companies from several sectors, including consumer packaged goods, energy, health and wellness, healthcare, sustainability, technology, metals and mining, energy, and more. The conference format will include 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, on-demand presentations by companies that choose to pre-record them, and live entertainment.
"Throughout the pandemic, our team at Elev8 New Media has remained committed to delivering innovative public relations and media solutions that conveyed the best results for our clients. As we head back to Roth's in-person conference this year, we look forward to capitalizing on additional and new opportunities for our clients as we navigate a post-pandemic world," commented Ms. Jessica Starman, CEO and Co-Founder of Elev8 New Media. "We look forward to supporting and meeting with our clients in person while attending an incredible conference."
To set up a meeting with Elev8 New Media at Roth, please reach out to info@elev8newmedia.com or stop by Elev8 New Media's booth.
For more information about the 34th Annual Roth Conference, please visit https://www.roth.com/oc2022.
About Elev8 New Media
Elev8 New Media is a boutique media relations firm specializing in increasing awareness for companies through traditional and modern media. Elev8 New Media maintains valuable relationships with journalists, editors, analysts, and outlets, giving its clients the best exposure.
The team elevates media visibility through digital and social marketing and consistently develops, implements, manages, and monitors client coverage across various platforms. Getting the coverage and exposure you're looking for is more than just talking to reporters and having on-air time - it's about creating lasting relationships that will generate ongoing chatter and excitement. We help clients garner meaningful connections in the industry across TV, social, print, and digital media. We don't settle for just raising the bar, we elevate it.
About Roth Capital Partners, LLC
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth Capital Partners, please visit www.roth.com.
