Cupcake Vineyards Announces New Signature Sweets Collection

Cupcake's New Collection of Effervescent, Moscato-Based Wines Hits the Market in March 2022

Cupcake Vineyards is delighted to announce the release of its newest collection – Cupcake Vineyards Signature Sweets. Grown in Italy's vibrant Piedmont region and blended with natural fruit flavors, each wine is effervescent, sweet and flavorful. At 5.5% ABV, these sessionable wines are bright and juicy with a refreshingly sweet finish to bring extra joy to life's daily moments.

At 5.5% ABV, these sessionable wines are bright and juicy with a refreshingly sweet finish to bring extra joy to life's daily moments. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are thrilled to introduce Cupcake Signature Sweets," says Cupcake Winemaker Jessica Tomei. "We have seen an increased interest in fruit-forward and sweet style wines from wine lovers—particularly those who have enjoyed our Moscato d'Asti. Signature Sweets is another way that Cupcake Vineyards can bring joy to our consumers' everyday moments."

With four effervescent offerings to choose from, the Signature Sweets Collection has something for everyone:

Sweet Red is a bright and delicious blend of Moscato and Brachetto grapes and natural fruit flavors with the notes of red fruits such as blackberry, raspberry, and cherry. Winemaker Jessica Tomei recommends serving this red wine chilled for session sipping or as an aperitif.

Peach is a medium-bodied Moscato-based wine with natural peach flavors featuring ripe stone-fruit flavor layered with hints of tropical fruit and floral aromatics. Light, bright effervescence lingers on the palate for a wine that will keep you coming back for more.

Watermelon is perfect for those looking for a light-bodied wine, bursting with freshly cut melon flavor that instantly transports you to summertime. Effervescent and refreshingly sweet, perfect by itself or served alongside your favorite dish.

Berry features a tantalizing mix of fresh, summer-fruit flavors like strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry. Delightful effervescence intermingles perfectly with bright, juicy berry notes - making this a wine you'll want to revisit again and again.

While each offering boasts its own unique flavor, every sip is fruity with a touch of sweetness and a refreshing effervescence on the finish. For the best drinking experience, enjoy chilled.

Consumers can find Cupcake Vineyards Signature Sweets Collection in stores nationwide beginning in March 2022. The 750ml bottles will retail for a suggested price of $13.99. To learn more about Cupcake wines and how you can #ChooseJoy from home, follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook @CupcakeVineyards or visit CupcakeVineyards.com.

About Cupcake Vineyards

Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is consistently one of America's top selling premium wine brands ($8-$11) by volume in the US. Cupcake's winemaker, Jessica Tomei, and her team travel the world to ensure the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full of possibilities and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The portfolio now includes varietals from California's Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Veneto and Asti, Italy; Pfalz, Germany; Marlborough, New Zealand; and Mendoza, Argentina. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CupcakeVineyards.

