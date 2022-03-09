Mod Op Continues Acquisitions With Ohio-Based AMG Marketing Resources

Acquisition is a direct result of recent Alterna Equity Partners investment

Mod Op, a marketing communications agency with offices across the U.S. and an office in Latin America, today announced the acquisition of AMG Marketing Resources, the parent company of Tenlo and NSRC, Ohio-based strategic marketing agencies built to solve clients' specific business challenges using strategic marketing practices. This acquisition is a direct result of the recent investment from Alterna Equity Partners, marking the second in a series of acquisitions planned for 2022 and fifth overall for the agency in three years.

"As we continue looking for opportunities to grow Mod Op's footprint as an industry leader, we search for companies that both compliment and expand our range of services," said Eric J. Bertrand, CEO, Mod Op. "AMG provides Mod Op with both; expanding the agency's digital services and adding new team members to support client and agency growth."

AMG has provided its services to clients in the manufacturing, medical device, building and construction, and food and beverage industries for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company bolsters Mod Op's presence in the Midwest.

"Our agile team of experts is client-centric and with an average client relationship of 12+ years, it was important for us to ensure those relationships would be preserved through this acquisition," said Kip Botirius, CEO, AMG Marketing Resources. "With Mod Op, we have no doubt that these long-standing relationships will not only be maintained, but strengthened with the additional services and experts the agency has across its many offices and disciplines."

AMG will serve as Mod Op's Ohio office and as part of the transition, Kip Botirius and Tessa Burg will join the Mod Op senior leadership team as Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President of Technology respectively, bringing 50+ years of marketing and technology experience to the team.

Mod Op is based in Miami, and has offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Panama City, Panama, and now Cleveland, Ohio. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for well-known brands like Nestle, ExxonMobil, Hudson Pacific Properties, Hilton, Baha Mar, LVMH, Warner Brothers, ViacomCBS, NBC Universal, Nike and many others.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a full-service marketing communications agency focused on using the right methods to help our clients capitalize on their opportunities. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include brand strategy, advertising, digital marketing and public relations. In addition, through the agency's technology group, Mod Op offers web and app UX/UI, development and maintenance.

