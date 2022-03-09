Ex-Microsoft / IBM Leaders with $250M+ Exit to Amazon Launch Community Investment Round to Scale Software Powering American Factories

On a mission to revitalize American manufacturing, Buttonsmith is unlocking smart manufacturing for the $6T manufacturing industry in the US.

Buttonsmith, a software company revolutionizing manufacturing, announces the launch of its community investment round on Wefunder today. Bootstrapped until now, Buttonsmith opens its first investment round to scale its software-driven manufacturing process to 100 factories across the United States. The "Buttonsmith Operating System" enables manufacturers to make exactly what consumers want on-demand, with essentially no waste, and without having to ship products halfway around the world. Buttonsmith is disrupting the $6 trillion manufacturing market in the US.

"Manufacturing is wrought with challenges, yet incredibly important to our nation," said Darcy Burner, CEO of Buttonsmith. "I couldn't be more excited to bring innovation to an industry that has hardly advanced in the past century. The Buttonsmith Operating System for smart manufacturing will transform the way products are made and delivered to customers from coast to coast." Buttonsmith has delivered products to 580K+ consumers in all 50 states.

Buttonsmith is powered by a world-class leadership team from Microsoft, IBM and Xerox. With over $11.3M in cumulative revenue, Buttonsmith is profitable and shows no signs of slowing down. The team has invented some of the world's most ground-breaking technologies, including the first Alexa, which was acquired by Amazon for over $250M. The team's track record also includes a $50M+ acquisition by Fujitsu. Now the team is taking on manufacturing, because Buttonsmith believes "we can make it in America."

Buttonsmith's beta factory started with a mere 232 SKUs and software enabled them to scale to more than 10,000 on-demand SKUs in just a few years. Now the Buttonsmith Operating System gives American factories the ability to take orders onto the production floor in an average of 5 seconds, fulfill orders in just over 3 minutes, and deliver the product to the shipping partner in 8 minutes.

The Buttonsmith community investment round is available on Wefunder and is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors, with a minimum investment of $100. The opportunity is available for a limited time only.

To learn more about Buttonsmith and its mission, as well as how to invest, please visit https://wefunder.com/buttonsmith.inc.

About Buttonsmith

Buttonsmith is revitalizing the $6T American manufacturing industry. The company's proprietary software-driven manufacturing process allows manufacturers to make exactly what consumers want on-demand, with essentially no waste, and without having to ship products halfway around the world. Buttonsmith is revitalizing American manufacturing.

https://www.buttonsmith.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005283/en/