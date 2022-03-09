LoanSnap Taps Advantage Systems to Automate Accounting Workflows; Fully Implemented Within 60 Days

Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced that California-based LoanSnap Inc. has selected and successfully implemented its mortgage accounting automation solution, Accounting for Mortgage Bankers (AMB), including the AMB Sierra dashboard and reporting capabilities for both branch users and executives.

LoanSnap has been growing rapidly and needed a scalable accounting system that could keep pace with its growth. Following a rapid implementation period of only 52 days, LoanSnap is better positioned to gain more meaningful operational efficiencies through greater levels of automation, including a real-time environment for its staff to quickly and easily calculate loan officer commissions; view loan-level detail; and generate internal, as well as external, reports.

"When growing at our pace, you need a system that is going to easily pass audits and scrutiny and provide you with the data and reporting you need to make decisions to support the business," said Carol Mathis, Director of Finance and Accounting at LoanSnap. "AMB Sierra provides us with a nice, clean audit trail, allowing us to meet these standards with little customization needed. This was our first time working with Advantage Systems and utilizing their online implementation checklist made the process straightforward and easy."

"LoanSnap has built a reputation on providing the highest quality of service to its customers. This swift application of our products and services in less than 60 days proves their team has the people power and vision to expertly install and utilize fintech," said Brian Lynch, president of Advantage Systems. "As an innovative, modern lender, LoanSnap is equally committed to ensuring that its own internal staff have access to the latest, best technology tools. I am proud of the hard work of our teams who accelerated implementation without sacrificing functionality or attention to detail."

About Advantage Systems

Founded in 1986, Irvine, Calif.-based Advantage Systems is a provider of accounting and contract management tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Advantage Systems' Accounting for Mortgage Bankers (AMB) was developed in response to the need the company saw for a general ledger accounting product that could eliminate the spread sheets and manage the loan level detail required by the mortgage banking industry. In so doing, AMB gives its users the tool they need to be confident about the data being reported to management and others. For more information, visit www.mortgageaccounting.com.

