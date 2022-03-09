Miranda Lambert's MuttNation & Tractor Supply Co. Donate Over $250,000 to Animal Shelters

Mutts Across America Program Makes Surprise Donation in Every State

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company TSCO, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, teamed up to donate more than $250,000 to animal shelters across the United States. Through MuttNation's Mutts Across America program, the organizations issued a surprise $5,000 donation to one shelter or foster-based rescue in each state plus Washington DC, as well as a "Wildcard" pick.

"With over 14,000 shelters and rescue groups in the US, and so many deserving of support, selecting just one in each state is always the biggest challenge," said Bev Lambert, Miranda's mother and co-founder of MuttNation, who conceived Mutts Across America eight years ago.

"Mutts Across America was MuttNation's very first signature program. It lets us recognize the great work done by so many dedicated people helping shelter pets across the country," added Miranda, the multiple GRAMMY, CMA, ACM artist and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year. "We're so proud to have Tractor Supply Company as our partner. Together we are accomplishing so much and, thanks to their incredibly generous support, we're able to make a real difference for tens of thousands of animals."

Since the initiative's inception, MuttNation's Mutts Across America has supported more than 400 shelters with over $1.5 million in grants. Tractor Supply first partnered with MuttNation for the initiative in 2021.

"Our Tractor Supply team loves animals, and Miranda and Bev's passion and enthusiasm for shelter pets is an inspiration," said Seth Estep, Tractor Supply's EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer. "The Mutts Across America grants can have a tremendous impact on the facilities that support these abandoned and neglected animals. We are honored to partner with MuttNation in this initiative to help these shelters perform this difficult but important work."

MuttNation conducts countless hours of research before selecting the winning nonprofits. Organizations do not apply to participate and receive no advance notice of the award.

In addition to the Mutts Across America partnership, Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products and On The Farm pet food and treats. A percentage of all sales goes to the MuttNation Foundation to further support its mission to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets.

The 2022 Mutts Across America grant recipients are:

Haven No Kill Animal Shelter- Alabama

Bethel Friends of Canines- Alaska

ArkanPaws Animal Rescue- Arkansas

Almost There- A Mom & Pups Rescue- Arizona

Rescue Ranch Adoption Ctr.- California

MAMACO Rescue- Moms& Mutts Core Rescue- Colorado

Looking Glass Animal Rescue- Connecticut

It Takes A Village Animal Rescue- Delaware

HALO No Kill Rescue Shelter- Florida

City Dogs & City Kitties- District of Columbia

Releash Atlanta- Georgia

KARES-Hohala Animal Relo/Educ. Services- Hawaii

PAWS of Teton Valley- Idaho

ARF-Animal Rescue Foundation- Illinois

Tails & Trails Rescue- Indiana

Forever Home Dog Rescue- Iowa

PALS (Proud Animal Lovers Shelter)- Kansas

KY Equine Adoption Center- Kentucky

Louisiana Baby Mommas- Louisiana

PPR- Passion for Pets Rescue- Maine

Rescue Angels of Southern Maryland- Maryland

Animal Rescue Front- Massachusetts

Last Day Dog Rescue- Michigan

Pet Haven- Minnesota

Tired Dog Rescue- Mississippi

Home 2 Home Canine Orphanage- Missouri

Beartooth Humane Alliance- Montana

Homeward Bound in the Heartland Animal Res.- Nebraska

Animal Rescue Relay- Nevada

Sato Heart Rescue- New Hampshire

Fur Friends in Need- New Jersey

Paws & Stripes- New Mexico

Almost Home Animal Rescue & Adoption- New York

Family Addition Dog Rescue- North Carolina

Souris Valley Animal Shelter- North Dakota

SAM- Save a Mom Pregnant Dog Rescue- Ohio

Animal Rescue League of Okemah-ARLO- Oklahoma

Dogs For Better Lives- Oregon

Lifesavers Animal Rescue- Pennsylvania

Almost Home Rescue- Rhode Island

Healing Species- South Carolina

Aberdeen Area Humane Society- South Dakota

Halfway Home Animal Rescue- Tennessee

Austin Humane Society- Texas

Ruff Patch Rescue- Utah

Potter's Angels Rescue- Vermont

Their Voice Rescue- Virginia

Concern for Animals- Washington

Hampshire County Pet Adoption Program- West Virginia

Woof Gang Rescue- Wisconsin

Animal Adoption Center- Wyoming

4 Corners Wolf Dog Rescue Sanctuary- WILDCARD (NM)

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals. www.muttnation.com

About Miranda Lambert:

Vanner Records/RCA Nashville superstar Miranda Lambert's storied career has spanned seven consecutive No. 1 albums, seven No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 70 prestigious awards and countless sales certifications, earning the Texan praise from NPR as "the most riveting country star of her generation."

Following 2019's critically acclaimed release of her seventh consecutive No. 1 album, Wildcard, Lambert ushered in her next musical era with the recent release of new single "If I Was a Cowboy," while also adding her voice to Netflix's new season of Queer Eye with inclusive anthem "Y'all Means All." She is set to hit the road on The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town this spring.

In addition to Wildcard, the celebrated singer/songwriter's lauded discography includes The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). In addition, she has released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies, as well as 2021's The Marfa Tapes, a critically acclaimed, raw and intimate recording with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert has earned 37 ACM Awards (including Entertainer of the Year and a record-setting nine consecutive Female Artist of the Year Awards), 14 CMA Awards, three GRAMMY Awards, the Nashville Symphony Harmony Award, ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award and ACM Song of the Decade Award, plus was named 2019's RIAA Artist of the Year. She is the youngest artist ever to serve as the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum's Artist in Residence, joining a legendary list of predecessors including Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, Tom T. Hall, Jerry Douglas and more.

Lambert's MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit has raised over $6 million since its inception in 2009. The Foundation's mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. For more information, visit www.muttnation.com.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company TSCO, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At January 1, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

