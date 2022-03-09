Center for Autonomous Robotics Launch in Austin

The nation's first and only land, sea, and air robotics innovation lab is launching during SXSW with robot and drone demonstrations

On March 13-14, 2022, Capital Factory and Guinn Partners will activate the Center for Autonomous Robotics (CAR) with a 2-day showcase of robots and drones during SXSW. The ribbon-cutting and official launch party will kick off on Sunday, with continued learning and exploration on Monday including a display of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) technology from startups, corporations, universities, and government entities throughout the day.

On March 13-14, 2022, Capital Factory and Guinn Partners will activate the Center for Autonomous Robotics (CAR) in Austin, Texas, with a 2-day showcase of robots and drones during SXSW. The ribbon-cutting and official launch party will kick off on Sunday, with continued learning and exploration on Monday including a display of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) technology from startups, corporations, universities, and government entities throughout the day. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Innovation is all about iteration. You have to try, fail, and try again as quickly as possible," said Capital Factory CEO Joshua Baer. "If you want to innovate with drones and robots, you need to be in a location where you can easily test your designs over and over."

In addition to regular benefits of Capital Factory membership, companies within the robotics sector now have access to co-located testing areas for land, air, and sea robotics of all types. With an area dedicated to taking off and flying drones, a lawn to test ground robots, a lake area to launch underwater or surface vehicles, and a top-of-the-line lab space, the Center for Autonomous Robotics has everything robotics companies need to innovate on air, ground, or sea.

"The most challenging core technical problems in automation persist across industry" said Colin Guinn, founder of Guinn Partners. "If America is going to be a global player in drones and robotics — and we should — then companies in that space need a place to collaborate and address those problems together. The CAR meets that need and so much more."

This special launch event — which includes participation from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and more — is just one of the exciting activities planned for Capital Factory House at SXSW, March 10-14. Tables and sponsorship opportunities are available for those interested in showcasing their latest robotics technology.

This event is open to the public, but registration is required. Those wishing to attend can learn more and register at carlaunch.eventbrite.com. Shuttles to and from Capital Factory Downtown will be provided.

ABOUT CAPITAL FACTORY HOUSE

Capital Factory House offers a unique place to challenge the traditional experience of stuffy spaces and the overwhelming whirlwind that visitors endure during SXSW. For 2022, our House will feature four days of jam-packed action and opportunity, with each day of programming dedicated to a central theme: Saturday - Data & AI, Sunday - Robotics, Monday - Health. Participants can soak up all SXSW has to offer by planting themselves in the center of downtown Austin, within walking distance of the Convention Center and the hotels where all SXSW programming takes place. Capital Factory House brings together the brightest minds in the tech ecosystem for an inspiring collection of educational sessions, workshops, interactive experiences — and lots of surprises along the way. Learn more at house.capitalfactory.com.

ABOUT CAPITAL FACTORY

Capital Factory is the center of gravity for entrepreneurs in Texas, the number one state for startups in the U.S. Thousands of entrepreneurs, programmers, and designers gather day and night, in-person and online, for meetups, classes, and coworking. With boots on the ground in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, we meet the best entrepreneurs in Texas and introduce them to investors, employees, mentors, and customers. According to Pitchbook, Capital Factory has been the most active early-stage investor in Texas since 2010. See how we work at www.capitalfactory.com.

ABOUT GUINN PARTNERS

Based in Austin, Texas, Guinn Partners serves discerning clients in drones and mobility, enabling technology with best-in-class marketing and product development. Visit www.guinnpartners.com for more information.

