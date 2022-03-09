Welldoc Named to AVIA Connect's Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report

Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, today announced that it was recognized as a Top 50 Company in remote monitoring upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Connect, the leading digital health marketplace.

Welldoc's single platform offers a comprehensive, clinical-based approach for chronic condition management. By leveraging the power of AI-driven data visualizations across multiple dimensions of health – activity, diet, psycho-social, labs, symptoms, and medications – individuals receive personalized digital coaching with their total health in mind, translating into more proactive self-management and better outcomes. Welldoc's comprehensive chronic care platform brings first-in-class clinical, tech and advanced AI expertise, as demonstrated by 60+ clinical posters and publications, 25 patents, and nine 510(k) FDA clearances for BlueStar. The flexibility and scale of the Welldoc platform enables health systems to broaden their remote monitoring programs.

"Welldoc recognizes the power of preventative care, which is why we work to ensure that individuals can access the insights they need to manage their chronic conditions with the push of a button rather than an in-person visit to their care team," said Kevin McRaith, President and CEO of Welldoc. "Our partnerships with health systems provide the digital health extensions required to support remote monitoring services, while safely helping individuals self-manage their conditions and lead healthier, more independent lives. By connecting insights across multiple dimensions of health, our AI-engine better connects individuals with their care teams, supporting the right interventions at the right time and prompting extensions in chronic care beyond the traditional service model."

The Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report represents the aggregation and analysis of over 1,000 health system implementation data points and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of remote monitoring, the report helps define the remote monitoring landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

"The pace of change and the role of digital solutions in healthcare are accelerating," said Linda Finkel, AVIA CEO. "AVIA Connect and the Top 50 report respond to a critical market need: providing health systems with insights and clarity into the rapidly evolving remote monitoring space. We are thrilled to help health systems understand and identify solutions that can accelerate their ability to support patients outside of the four walls of their hospitals."

AVIA Connect is a marketplace designed for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate and add transparency to the digital health vendor selection process. The platform enables hospital and health systems to leverage each other's experiences to better search and shortlist vendors by topic, client, EHR integration and Match Score — a rating that indicates how similar an organization is to a vendor's existing client list.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Connect's Top 50 Remote Monitoring list here.

About Welldoc

Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, is integrating personalized, real-time and actionable insights into the daily lives of individuals living with chronic conditions, enabling improved health and outcomes. Welldoc's comprehensive chronic care platform provides multi-condition support across diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and behavioral health. Welldoc's flagship product, BlueStar®, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their care while enhancing connections to their healthcare team. Welldoc partners with health plans, health systems and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005281/en/