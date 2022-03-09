Consumer Survey Insights 2022: Ingredient Appeal in Personal Care and Household Care - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Ingredient Appeal in Personal Care and Household Care - Consumer Survey Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A third (63%) of consumers who are influenced by how the world is changing around them seek greater reassurance from the brands. In times of uncertainty such as a global pandemic, consumers are increasingly demanding tips on health and wellbeing from brands, as they look for reassurance and aim to build trust.
With increasing awareness about the benefits of starting skin care early in life, consumers are looking for products with specific ingredients.
Report Scope
- Gain insight into consumer trends and perceptions towards ingredients that are anticipated to be on-trend in 2021.
- Identify new and emerging ingredients to remain competitive in your industry.
- Discover the latest innovations and learn from what other brands are doing to address demand for trendy ingredients.
Report Benefits
- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.
- Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.
Key Topics Covered:
Consumer Survey Insights: Ingredient Appeal in Personal Care and Household Care
- Introduction
- Ingredient appeal in personal care
- Ingredient appeal in household care
- Take-outs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj4186
