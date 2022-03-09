SmartRent Named Winner in HousingWire Tech 100 Awards

Recognized for its technology and corporate hypergrowth, PropTech leader featured on list of most innovative companies in modern real estate

SmartRent, a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, announced its recognition on HousingWire's competitive Tech100 list for the second consecutive year. The Tech100 program aims to provide housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

"I'm thrilled that HousingWire recognized SmartRent as an innovative trailblazer in the real estate industry," said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. "This kind of validation helps illustrate the impact that technology can have on helping communities better address the needs of owners, operators, staff and residents. SmartRent is proud to be in the great company of the high-caliber leaders on this list, and we're excited for all that we have in store this year."

HousingWire recognized SmartRent for its solidified position as a frontrunner in the promising PropTech market and its applicability across real estate. Serving both retrofit and new construction for multifamily, single-family rentals, homebuilders and iBuyers, SmartRent powers holistic smart home ecosystems for nearly any type of home. With one million devices installed, 450,000+ users, 15 of the top 20 multifamily residential owners in the U.S. as its customers, and an initial public offering (IPO) within five years of its founding, SmartRent is not only a pioneer in PropTech, but an enduring leader.

"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."

SmartRent's open architecture philosophy allows the company to provide customized solutions for its customers, who embrace the opportunity to enhance revenue, reduce expenses, mitigate risk and reduce energy consumption. As a result, many SmartRent customers are experiencing a return on investment in excess of 50 percent.

To learn more about SmartRent, please visit smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent SMRT is an enterprise smart home and smart building technology platform for property owners, managers and residents. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering cost savings and additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com.

