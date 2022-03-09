Immune-Onc Therapeutics Announces Preclinical and Clinical Poster Presentations for IO-108, a Novel Myeloid Checkpoint Inhibitor Targeting LILRB2 (ILT4), at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting

Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. ("Immune-Onc"), a private, clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company developing novel biotherapeutics targeting myeloid checkpoints, today announced that two abstracts on IO-108, a novel myeloid checkpoint inhibitor targeting Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor B2 (LILRB2, also known as ILT4), were accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 8 - 13, 2022 virtually, and in-person, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Details of Immune-Onc's AACR 2022 presentations are as follows:
Abstract Number: 601
Title: IO-108, A fully human therapeutic antibody blocking the myeloid checkpoint LILRB2/ILT4, promotes innate and adaptive anti-cancer immunity in preclinical studies
Presentation Time: April 10, 2022, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM ET
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 38
Abstract Number: CT209
Title: A first-in-human phase 1 trial of IO-108, an antagonist antibody targeting LILRB2 (ILT4), as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in adult patients with advanced relapsed or refractory solid tumors (NCT05054348)
Presentation Time: April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 34
ABOUT IMMUNE-ONC THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc. ("Immune-Onc") is a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel myeloid checkpoint inhibitors for cancer patients. The company aims to translate unique scientific insights in myeloid cell biology and immune inhibitory receptors to discover and develop first-in-class biotherapeutics that disarm immune suppression in the tumor microenvironment.
Immune-Onc has a differentiated pipeline with a current focus on targeting the leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor subfamily B (LILRB) of myeloid checkpoints. Immune-Onc's focused platform approach has led to the development of several promising therapeutics across various stages of development, including IO-108, an antagonist antibody targeting LILRB2 (also known as ILT4), in Phase 1 clinical development for solid tumors and IO-202, a first-in-class antagonist antibody targeting LILRB4 (also known as ILT3), in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), and solid tumors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted IO-202 Orphan Drug Designation for treatment of AML in 2020 and Fast Track Designation for treatment of relapsed or refractory AML in 2022. Additional assets in Immune-Onc's pipeline include IO-106, a first-in-class antagonist antibody targeting LAIR1, and multiple undisclosed programs for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
The company has strategic research collaborations with The University of Texas, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and has invested in proprietary models, assays, and tools to interrogate the biology and translate this cutting-edge research into the development of novel therapies. Immune-Onc has received research grants from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and a strategic investment from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program® (LLS TAP®). Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Immune-Onc has assembled a diverse team with deep expertise in drug development and proven track records of success at leading biotechnology companies. For more information, please visit www.immune-onc.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005471/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
