Beyond Monet: the Immersive Experience Coming to St. Louis

Register for First Access to Tickets at monetstlouis.com
Having sold more than 2.5 million tickets globally with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, producer Paquin Entertainment Group has announced St. Louis presale signups have begun for Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience, which will be located at the Immersive Artspace in the Saint Louis Galleria. The exhibition showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet's most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies. The exhibition is brought to life by Mathieu St-Arnaud and Félix Fradet-Faguy, and their creative team at the world-renowned Normal Studio. Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience is full of infinite potential for wonder and sheds new light on what the world thought it knew about Monet. To sign up for first access to tickets, visit monetstlouis.com
Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience gives guests a glimpse into the emotions and perspectives of the leading figure of Impressionism: Claude Monet. After entering the Garden Gallery, the Prism transports visitors into the biggest feature area of the exhibit. Guests will freely roam the immersive Infinity Room to absorb the artist's bright and colorful paintings. Monet's stunning imagery encompasses every surface of the room from floor to ceiling, transporting guests inside the paintings themselves. It is a haven for awakening the senses as the ebb and flow of the artwork is accompanied by the rhythm of an original score.
About Normal Studio:
Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives.
About Paquin Entertainment Group:
Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world's premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005666/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.