Beyond Monet: the Immersive Experience Coming to St. Louis

Having sold more than 2.5 million tickets globally with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, producer Paquin Entertainment Group has announced St. Louis presale signups have begun for Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience, which will be located at the Immersive Artspace in the Saint Louis Galleria. The exhibition showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet's most iconic works of impressionism including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies. The exhibition is brought to life by Mathieu St-Arnaud and Félix Fradet-Faguy, and their creative team at the world-renowned Normal Studio. Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience is full of infinite potential for wonder and sheds new light on what the world thought it knew about Monet. To sign up for first access to tickets, visit monetstlouis.com

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience gives guests a glimpse into the emotions and perspectives of the leading figure of Impressionism: Claude Monet. After entering the Garden Gallery, the Prism transports visitors into the biggest feature area of the exhibit. Guests will freely roam the immersive Infinity Room to absorb the artist's bright and colorful paintings. Monet's stunning imagery encompasses every surface of the room from floor to ceiling, transporting guests inside the paintings themselves. It is a haven for awakening the senses as the ebb and flow of the artwork is accompanied by the rhythm of an original score.

About Normal Studio:

Pushing the boundaries of performing arts, entertainment, and public installations since 2009, Normal Studio believes in making life legendary. Using multimedia magic and fusing physical and technological elements to transform spaces into full-on immersive experiences, Normal Studio tells stories in new and different ways by reimagining what's possible. The result is a unique adventure that sparks awe and wonder, making an unforgettable impact on people's everyday lives.

About Paquin Entertainment Group:

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, brand partnership, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world's premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com

