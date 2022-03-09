SugarCRM Announces 2022 Partner Award Winners

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced the winners of its 2022 SugarCRM Partner Awards, recognizing its top-performing partners globally. Winners were named during the company's annual sales kickoff event.

Each year, Sugar spotlights the outstanding efforts, contributions and results from its carefully curated partner collaborations serving Sugar customers worldwide.

"Sugar has a vibrant global partner ecosystem that extends the breadth and depth of capabilities and expertise available to the Sugar customer community, reinforcing our commitment to customers for life," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM. "Our partners share our passion for customer success and innovation. They are expert at delivering solutions to critical business challenges, letting the SugarCRM platform do the work to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing and service professionals. We congratulate this year's winners."

Recipients of this year's SugarCRM Partner Awards are:

Partner: Faye Digital

– President's Club Reseller Partner of the Year, Americas

– Most New Order Wins

– Most Upsell/Additional Revenue

– Largest Multi-Product Platform Win

Partner: Provident

– President's Club Reseller Partner of the Year, Other Regions

Partner: GrowIT

– Largest Book of Business Growth

Partner: MobileForce

– Global Independent Software Partner of the Year

Partner: Eligeo

– Best Partner Marketing Campaign

Partner: Upsert Consulting

– Fastest Growing Partner in 2022

Selected from SugarCRM's global partner ecosystem, winners were selected based on their performance, customer outcomes and commitment to Sugar's product and service standards.

Sugar's AI-driven cloud platform enables companies to create profitable customer relationships by delivering relevant and personalized experiences throughout the customer journey. The company currently has over 300 partners across 120 countries that work to connect teams with its purpose-built CRM platform to deliver high-definition customer experiences.

Click here to learn about Sugar's partner program, and here to read more about Sugar's AI-driven solutions for CRM.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

