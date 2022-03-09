Year Up Professional Resources, PBC (YUPRO) Expands, Sees 230% Revenue Growth

Year Up Professional Resources, PBC (YUPRO), the nation's leading Opportunity Talent placement firm, has reported exponential growth year over year, with a 230% revenue increase in 2021. As a result, YUPRO was ranked number 38 on the Staffing Industry Analyst Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms list.

"This kind of growth proves that there is great need in the marketplace for what Opportunity Talent brings to our workforce," said Michelle Sims, CEO of YUPRO. "With technical skills, motivation, and grit, Opportunity Talent exceeds our clients' expectations, and that leads to continued growth."

YUPRO's strategy to meet heightened demand includes expanding national partnerships with non-profit training providers, specifically those that offer job readiness programming and certifications, and those that seek job placement solutions for their participants. Employers have access to trained and vetted talent offering a non-traditional solution to high demand, entry-level jobs. As a public benefit corporation, YUPRO's focus on placement before profit shines through. They offer their entire talent community social services support, access to free IBM SkillsBuild certifications, and free college tuition, all of which improves employee retention and job engagement.

To support scalable growth, YUPRO is investing in technology and infrastructure while also creating internal career paths in the Client Services department. This facilitates new account development, and helps maintain industry recognition through awards such as Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction. Additionally, YUPRO is hiring a team of business development directors, and expanding their recruiting department to support client demand.

Sims shares, "We are pleased that there is such strong demand for our talent. Together with our clients, we create opportunities for an untapped and underrepresented talent community, securing jobs with economic mobility and career advancement. Our clients are expanding hiring strategies to include non-traditional paths that meet hiring needs, and we are thrilled to build these paths together."

About the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) List

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. In 2021, only 52 companies qualified for inclusion on the annual list of fastest growing staffing firms, compared to 75 firms in 2020. To qualify, companies needed at least $1 million in staffing revenue in 2016 and at least 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2020.

About Year Up Professional Resources, PBC (YUPRO)

Year Up Professional Resources, PBC (YUPRO) is the leading Opportunity Talent placement firm offering a strategic, socially responsible alternative to the traditional corporate staffing model. Opportunity Talent refers to individuals from traditionally untapped talent pools. Our employer partners have access to a diverse talent community at various career stages who have the technical, professional, digital, and interpersonal skills required for in-demand jobs. Our shared social mission with parent company 501c3 Year Up, Inc., drives our talent placement where fair market wages, economic mobility, and career progression are priority. At YUPRO, we match our 30,000+ diverse talent community with employer partners who commit to an inclusive workplace that starts with removing barriers for entry-level and middle-skill talent hiring.

