Scribe Therapeutics Appoints David Parrot as Chief Financial Officer and George Manning as Controller

Former Barclays head of west coast biotech franchise and previous Allogene assistant controller join CRISPR and molecular engineering company co-founded by Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna developing proprietary technologies for breakthrough genetic medicines

Scribe Therapeutics Inc., a molecular engineering company creating the most advanced technologies for CRISPR-based genetic medicine, today announced the appointment of David Parrot as Chief Financial Officer and George Manning as Controller.

"We are delighted to have David and George join Scribe and provide key leadership in our finance team at a time of significant growth for our organization," said Benjamin Oakes, CEO and co-founder of Scribe Therapeutics. "As CFO, David will bring deep experience driving capital raises and strategic transactions across the life sciences sector and join George in scaling core internal objectives and operating capabilities. With the ongoing validation of CRISPR-based genetic medicine, Scribe is excited to continue the expansion of our team to rapidly execute on our broad opportunity set for in vivo CRISPR therapies."

David Parrot, Chief Financial Officer

David Parrot joins Scribe from Barclays, where he was a Managing Director responsible for building Barclays' west coast life sciences and biotechnology investment banking business. An accomplished finance executive with more than 25 years of experience within the high-growth biotechnology sector, he brings extensive financial leadership in strategic advisory services and capital raising to Scribe's work to further develop its proprietary platform for CRISPR-based genetic medicine.

Before joining Barclays' Life Science Investment Banking Group, Mr. Parrot was a Managing Director of Investment Banking in the Healthcare Group at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, focused on the biotechnology sector. He began his career in investment banking at Piper Jaffray. Mr. Parrot received his MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and his BA from Middlebury College.

"I am thrilled to join Scribe and bolster the company's unique opportunity to define the next generation of CRISPR therapeutics and discovery," said Mr. Parrot. "The incredibly accomplished Scribe team is pioneering the standout molecular engineering approach that will continually push the envelope toward a future where CRISPR-based therapies are the new standard of care."

George Manning, Controller

George Manning brings more than a decade of financial management and accounting expertise to Scribe. He joins the company from Allogene Therapeutics, where he most recently served as Senior Director and Assistant Controller. Mr. Manning's prior roles include leading financial reporting and technical accounting at Allogene and as Senior Manager in the Audit practice at both the United States and United Kingdom offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and received his BA from the University of Sheffield.

Scribe announced a $100M Series B financing in March 2021. The company continues to engineer additional novel CRISPR technologies as part of its CRISPR by Design™ platform, and advance its pipeline of therapeutics to target neurodegeneration and additional diseases with high unmet need.

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is a molecular engineering company focused on creating best-in-class in vivo therapies that permanently treat the underlying cause of disease. Founded by CRISPR inventors and leading molecular engineers Benjamin Oakes, Brett Staahl, David Savage, and Jennifer Doudna, Scribe is overcoming the limitations of current genome editing technologies by developing custom engineered enzymes and delivery modalities as part of a proprietary, evergreen platform for CRISPR-based genetic medicine. The company is backed by leading individual and institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Avoro Ventures and Avoro Capital Advisors, OrbiMed Advisors, Perceptive Advisors, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., funds managed by Wellington Management, RA Capital Management, and Menlo Ventures. To learn more about Scribe's mission to engineer the future of genetic medicine, visit www.scribetx.com.

