Curia Enters Cooperative Agreement with U.S. Government to Expand Sterile Fill-Finish Capability

Additional High-Speed Line Adds BSL2 Capacity in the U.S.
Curia, formerly AMRI, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced a cooperative agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), the Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) and the U.S. Army Contracting Command to support the domestic production of injectable medicines. This agreement includes funding to add a new advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment – at Curia's existing facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Curia is also self-funding two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes and cartridges to support smaller batch advanced therapies.
Curia will house the advanced isolated high-speed line in an expansion of its Alexander Boulevard facility. The 65,000-square-feet expansion will include two 430-square-feet lyophilizers, automated visual inspection technology, automated packaging capacity, ultra-cold storage capability (down to negative 80 degrees Celsius) and enhanced security features. Curia will add the isolated flexible filling line to its filling facility at Balloon Park Road.
"This agreement assures our ability to meet urgent demands for the supply of critical medicines well into the future," said Curia Chairman and CEO, John Ratliff. "Scientific advances including biologics and vaccines require injectable formulations. The fill-finish of this type of product demands specialized expertise and equipment. Our investments in Curia's Albuquerque facility have already increased capacity and added to our talented team in New Mexico. This agreement not only secures our continued contribution to the nation's pandemic response plans, it also enables us to meet the need to deliver life-changing life science to patients into the future."
Curia's existing Albuquerque facility supports the supply of various products that are used to save and improve lives, including treatments and vaccines for cancer, cardiovascular, auto-immune, infectious, and rare diseases. The Albuquerque site is also the location of Curia's "Sterile University." A unique training program in the pharmaceutical industry, Sterile University provides a simulated sterile manufacturing environment that replicates the facilities, equipment, operations, and protocols so employees can develop the skills that help them perform work safely, efficiently, and accurately.
The Army Contracting Command (ACC) – Aberdeen Proving Ground – COVID Response is the acquisition office for this cooperative agreement. The Army Contracting Command supported by JPEO-CBRND in its efforts, through the COVID Response and funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Opinions, interpretations, conclusions, and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the U.S. Army or any organization within the U.S. Government.
About Curia
Curia, formerly AMRI, is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia's 3,700 employees at 29 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.
