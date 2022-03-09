InfluxData Launches InfluxDB University

Live and on-demand trainings simplify application building for faster Time to Awesome™

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced the launch of InfluxDB University (InfluxDB U), an online education platform for customers and developers working with time series data. InfluxDB University focuses on giving developers the technical skills they need to build applications with InfluxDB through both on-demand and live instructor-led courses taught by InfluxData and industry experts. Courses on InfluxDB University are available today at no cost.

"We think about the developer first in everything we do, ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to build and integrate applications with time series data," said Brian Mullen, Chief Marketing Officer, InfluxData. "We meet developers where they are on the learning curve. Whether they're brand new to InfluxDB or an advanced builder of time series applications, every developer can easily find the path and course work that is most relevant and most attuned to their individual journey."

The launch of InfluxDB University reinforces InfluxData's commitment to delivering faster Time to Awesome™ to developers building applications with InfluxDB. Delivered through an intuitive learning platform, InfluxDB University courses offer technical resources and teach best practices to reduce the time and effort to build real-time applications. Participants can choose weekly trainings and workshops, led by qualified instructors who answer questions live during sessions. Alternatively, participants can select on-demand, self-paced courses if they prefer an independent learning experience.

"InfluxDB University eliminates many of the common barriers to application building with time series data, which reinforces InfluxData's commitment to developer happiness," said Dr. Angelo Fausti, Software Engineer, Vera C. Rubin Observatory. "There's a wealth of knowledge in these courses, and InfluxData is a true partner committed to ensuring we have the skills we need to be successful."

"InfluxData supports developers wherever they are in their time series journey," said Jamie Milton, Senior Analytics Consultant, Fort Digital. "As a partner, we are excited to have InfluxDB University as a resource to continue to educate and support our customers to adopt best practices and get the most out of their time series data."

InfluxDB University is now live with introductory courses covering key elements of the platform, including InfluxDB Cloud, Telegraf and the Flux querying language. Additional courses cover more advanced topics around InfluxDB Enterprise and building IoT applications with InfluxDB. InfluxData will continue to add new courses and expand course content as new products and features are added to InfluxDB.

To get started with InfluxDB University, visit www.influxdbu.com. For more information about how developers and organizations are using InfluxDB, visit the InfluxData website or sign up for a free cloud trial. To join the InfluxDB community, visit the InfluxData Community Slack channel.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Siemens and Tesla, to build real-time IoT, analytics and cloud applications with time-stamped data. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of data produced by sensors, systems or applications that change over time. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco, with a workforce distributed worldwide. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

