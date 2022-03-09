Fiberon Implements Manufacturing Updates

Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, is upgrading its manufacturing processes with efficiency, safety and sustainability at the core.

Fiberon has been implementing efficient manufacturing processes in both its New London, NC and Meridian, ID locations. Enhanced productivity measures include adding production lines, consolidating aspects of the manufacturing process, and leveraging new automation and technology to speed up the time it takes to produce its advanced-material products.

New technology in Fiberon's facilities helps drive forward its sustainability initiatives, which are an important part of the Fiberon brand. Fiberon's recycling capabilities are becoming smarter through automated material shredding and sorting. Automation updates to recycling capabilities create a safer work environment for Fiberon associates, enabling increased run rates while taking more labor-intensive work out of the process.

New laser and visualization technology is helping Fiberon to produce consistently high-quality, aesthetically superior wood-emulation deck boards. Additionally, upgrades to Fiberon's packaging process are creating higher rates of production.

While multiple efficiency updates have already taken place and are currently underway at Fiberon's current manufacturing operations, Fiberon is also expanding its operational footprint. Fiberon recently announced it will be building a new plant in Columbia, TN.

"We have been pleased with how we have optimized our current facilities and manufacturing processes," said Mike Huskey, vice president of operations and supply chain for Fiberon. "We're looking forward to further expanding our capacity with our new location in Tennessee, and bringing these efficient, sustainable and safe processes to the new plant."

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS, a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company's growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets' wide- ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

