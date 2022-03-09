Avnet Integrated Achieves Titanium Tier in 2022 Dell Technologies Partner Program

Highest tier of partner program expands Avnet Integrated's ability to help clients achieve business outcomes
Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet Integrated AVT has advanced to Dell Technologies' highest level partner tier, Titanium, for Dell's fiscal year 2023. Avnet Integrated's progression to Titanium status is a result of strong collaboration, driving rapid growth amongst the two organizations.
This press release features multimedia.
"Being recognized as a Dell Titanium tier partner enables growth for our organization and for our customers through purposeful collaboration," said Nicole Enright, president of Avnet Integrated. (Photo: Business Wire)
Avnet Integrated is one of just a few Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) focused Titanium members of the Dell Technologies Partner Program, which includes organizations that have demonstrated rich technical competency in Dell Technologies' OEM platforms and contributed materially to its business. By leveraging Avnet Integrated's global scale and expertise and strong relationship with Dell Technologies, OEM customers can focus on their breakaway IP development and demand growth while accelerating revenue and profit.
"Being recognized as a Titanium tier partner enables growth for our organization and for our customers through purposeful collaboration," said Nicole Enright, president of Avnet Integrated. "By closely working with exceptionally talented and innovative supplier partners like Dell Technologies, we ensure that our clients receive solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements that drive the business results they expect."
Avnet Integrated's goal is to help the world's most innovative brands drive exponential growth by bringing their IP to market on world-class technologies. Its solutions help customers:
- accelerate time to money through solution design and integration
- optimize capital by leveraging Avnet's extensive supply chain expertise and digital commerce solutions
- provide a superior experience to their customers via comprehensive solution installation and maintenance services
These business benefits impact OEMs across all segments including IT appliances (in security, storage, high-performance computing and communications), healthcare, industrial automation, retail, content management and more.
About Avnet Integrated
Avnet Integrated is the integration arm of Avnet Inc. and globally offers comprehensive systems integration, business, and service solutions. Collaborating with the industry's premier platform suppliers, Avnet Integrated helps customers optimize capital, accelerate sales, and deliver on their brand experience, ultimately accelerating revenue and margin growth. Learn more at www.avnet.com/integrated.
About Avnet
As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.
