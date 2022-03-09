UKG Acquires Ascentis Corporation

Addition of Ascentis Employees, Customers Extends UKG Market Strength

UKG Inc., a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, today announced it has acquired Ascentis Corporation.

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Ascentis is a provider of full-suite HR and workforce management solutions that has grown from 860 customers to 4,800 customers in the past five years. As part of the acquisition, several hundred Ascentis employees throughout the U.S. and in Montevideo, Uruguay, have joined UKG. The acquisition further solidifies UKG market strength through the addition of tenured industry expertise, with UKG currently employing 14,000 U Krewers around the world.

"We're thrilled to welcome the supremely talented Ascentis team into the U Krew family. Their tremendous workforce management and HCM domain expertise will be vital in the present and future success of UKG," said Chris Todd, president at UKG. "UKG is transforming the relationship between organizations and their people by creating more empowering, inclusive, and personalized work experiences. The Ascentis team will help us continue to rapidly deliver on our vision for people-centric workplaces."

"Ascentis and UKG are both unwavering in our purpose: our people and customers are at the heart of delivering value that is truly meaningful," said Brian Provost, CEO at Ascentis. "I'm excited for the opportunity this creates for Ascenters — now the newest members of the U Krew — as shared passions for innovation and unsurpassed service will evolve how HR technology supports organizations globally."

With a commitment to serving people as its business foundation, UKG is recognized as a 2021 AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists Leader, and the company earned a perfect score of 100% on both the Disability:IN Disability Equality Index and the 2022 Corporate Equality Index, among recent accolades. Its purpose-driven culture, coupled with more than $530 million invested in research and development in 2021 alone, creates an environment of continual innovation. UKG was the only HCM provider ranked as a Leader by all major analysts and customer peer-review sites in 2021, and is the only HCM provider named twice in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites in both Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022.

"Since introducing the world to UKG in 2020, we've been met with tremendous enthusiasm by businesses that recognize the importance of transforming themselves to be in service of their people," said Todd. "Our intentional culture, industry-leading life-work technology approach, and award-winning services uniquely position UKG to help organizations become great workplaces all around the world."

Cowen acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Ascentis on the transaction.

About UKG

