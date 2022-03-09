Immuta Announces Explosive Growth in 2021

Increases Revenue by More Than 100% and Doubles Customer Base to Help Global Businesses Meet Data Access, Security, & Privacy Challenges
Immuta, the leader in automated data access and privacy protection for cloud data platforms, today announced record growth in 2021, increasing annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 100 percent, doubling its customer base, and continuing its global expansion into EMEA and APJ.
Fueled by a $90 million Series D funding round in May of 2021, Immuta continued making significant investments in product innovation, deepening partner relationships, strengthening its leadership team, and building out its sales, marketing, and customer success teams with top talent.
"Immuta built incredible momentum in 2021 and cemented itself as the leading SaaS solution for data access, privacy, and compliance for global businesses," said Matthew Carroll, CEO, Immuta. "By delivering secure data access, Immuta helps organizations protect data by ensuring the right data is in the right hands at the right time, as long as they have the right. Our continued growth, not just financially but in terms of partnerships, customers, employees, and investor interest, which speaks to the surging demand for a scalable solution to automate data access and privacy protection across an organization's entire cloud data infrastructure."
Highlights from Immuta's last fiscal year include:
Customers:
Immuta significantly expanded its market share across enterprises of all sizes, including global financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and public sector organizations, as well as leading tech firms and startups. Immuta's automated data access platform enables organizations to unlock the full value of their data – even the most sensitive – while improving productivity, reducing time to data, maintaining strong compliance and security, and enabling new data sharing use cases.
Global companies and tech innovators use Immuta to enable access to their cloud data while preserving data privacy, allowing them to securely increase speed and scale.
"What makes Immuta unique is how its platform unlocks our data's value by making it automatically, yet securely, available to all the analysts who need it – regardless of what BI or data science tools they're using," said Don Garnica, Global Head of Core Cloud Platforms at Janus Henderson.
Innovation:
Immuta's innovation drives its continued growth, offering customers a unique, unrivaled data access control solution to help meet a variety of data challenges. In September, GigaOm released an independent report that positioned Immuta as the category leader and most innovative solution, ahead of all other data access control providers. The report found that Immuta's attribute-based access control (ABAC) required 75x fewer policy changes and offered significant cost savings compared to legacy role-based access control (RBAC).
In 2021, Immuta also introduced several product updates, including the availability of its SaaS deployment option, which helps organizations with global footprints meet surging demand for cloud-based data access platforms across all geographic jurisdictions.
"In this dynamic privacy environment, Immuta's SaaS deployment option enables us to provide the highest level of security for customer data," said Tom Tercek, Co-Founder & CSO of Pumpjack Dataworks.
Immuta also received its SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which verifies its ability to provide the most robust data security and privacy for its rapidly expanding customer base.
Furthermore, Immuta was recognized with a Disruptive Technology Award from Credit Suisse last year, and In 2020, Immuta was named #30 on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Company List.
Deepened Partnerships with Industry leaders:
In 2021, Immuta further strengthened relationships and expanded its partner network of top cloud data platforms, which now includes Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Azure Synapse, and Starburst.
Committed to providing an integrated solution for customers worldwide, Immuta works closely with cloud partners to accelerate cloud data and analytics initiatives by automating data security, access, and privacy protection. Through its strategic partnerships and integrated native data governance capabilities, Immuta helps cloud providers deliver a more streamlined experience, and allows joint customers to securely access and share data across departments and with partners, vendors, and customers – without moving or copying the data.
2021 partnership highlights include:
- Strengthening native data governance capabilities with Snowflake and Databricks
- Becoming a Snowflake Premier Partner and part of Snowflake's Data Governance Accelerated Program
- Joining AWS's ISV Accelerate Program to automate data access control
- Announcing data access control for lakehouse architectures, enabling automated fine-grained access control across all popular data lakehouse technologies. Immuta is the only cloud data access platform that automates and enforces security and privacy controls consistently across lakehouse architectures, helping global customers safely unlock more data for more users and achieve greater data-driven business outcomes.
People:
Immuta nearly doubled its employee count and expanded its leadership team to accelerate growth. This includes introducing a new chief growth officer, chief customer officer, and global sales, marketing, customer experience, public sector, and go-to-market leaders. For the third consecutive year, Immuta was named as a best workplace by Inc. Magazine and was recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes.
About Immuta
Immuta is the market leader in Automated Data Access, providing data teams one universal platform to control access to analytical data sets in the cloud. Only Immuta can automate access for any data, on any cloud service, across all compute infrastructure. Data-driven organizations around the world rely on Immuta to speed time to data, safely share more data with more users, and mitigate the risk of data leaks and breaches. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta careers, click here.
For more information about Immuta, visit www.immuta.com and join the Immuta conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
