Open Source Advocate Lisa-Marie Namphy Named Ondat Advisor

Head of Developer Relations at Cockroach Labs and organizer of SF Bay Cloud Native Containers User Group brings industry expertise
Ondat, the leading Kubernetes-native data platform provider, today announced Lisa-Marie Namphy has been named to the company's advisory board. She is Head of Developer Relations at database company, Cockroach Labs, a CNCF Ambassador, and a longtime advocate of open source serving as a volunteer organizing the San Francisco Bay Cloud Native Containers User Group – one of the world's largest in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF).
"By coincidence, just yesterday marked International Women's Day around the world celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women – and Lisa-Marie actively works as a champion for inclusion of women and is a great role model in the technology industry," said Alex Chircop, Co-founder and CEO, Ondat. "Going back some years, Lisa-Marie and I got to know each other as competitors but we were focused on the same mission to enable stateful workloads on Kubernetes. She has since moved on from that role and now I couldn't be happier to have her onboard advising Ondat adding her perspective and tremendous industry knowledge."
"I first started working with Alex in 2018 when our companies were head-to-head competitors, and we were building out the Cloud Native Storage Day event. We knew that the first thing we had to do was to pull together to develop the market," said Namphy. "Fast forward to today, he and his team have been at the forefront of stateful Kubernetes development for a long time and they are advancing it in the right direction. Today, the underlying technology challenge of delivering stateful applications on Kubernetes has been solved."
"This next phase is about how technology and process deals with developers and platform engineers as people, how it allows them to solve new challenges together in the fastest way possible," she said. "Ondat has created incredible new value for developers trying to bridge the gap between databases and the necessary data architecture needed to support cloud native applications at a global scale."
Namphy joins Cheryl Hung, the former vice president ecosystem at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation/Linux Foundation, who was named to the advisory board last October.
For more, read Lisa-Marie Namphy's blog post with her perspective on Bringing Developer Focus to the Ondat Advisory Board.
About Ondat
Ondat is the Kubernetes-native platform for running stateful applications, anywhere, at scale. Ondat delivers persistent storage directly onto any Kubernetes cluster for running business-critical, stateful applications safely across any public, private and hybrid clouds. For development, DevOps professionals and technology executives, it provides an agnostic platform to run any data service anywhere while ensuring industry-leading levels of application performance, high availability and security.
