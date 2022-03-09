ECFC Hosts Annual Washington, D.C. Conference Focused on Tax-Advantaged Benefits, Announces New Board Members

ECFC, the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in benefit solutions, will hold its 41st Annual Conference in person in Washington, D.C. from March 16-18. ECFC also announced today the election of four new board members.

"We're all so excited to meet face-to-face to discuss legislative updates as well as have our member voices heard in protecting and advancing tax-advantaged benefit choices for working Americans," said Christa Day, Executive Director at ECFC. "More than ever, it is important that we come together to continue our mission to champion choice in employee benefits solutions."

In addition to Capitol Hill visits, the 41st Annual Conference will feature congressional speakers, in-depth briefings, inside the beltway speakers, regulatory agency and technical panels. The conference kicks off with a keynote panel on the broader state of healthcare in the U.S., featuring Katie Amin at Groom Law Group, Katy Johnson at American Benefits Council, Katie Mahoney at U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Katy Spangler at Spangler Strategies.

Additional session speakers will include:

Jody L. Dietel, ECFC Chair and Senior Vice President, Advocacy and Government Affairs, HealthEquity

Representatives from Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas, Inc.

John Hickman and Ashley Gillihan, Esq., Alston + Bird, LLP

Representatives of the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of the Treasury

ECFC Board of Director Appointments

ECFC board appointments include four newly elected board members: Jim Meduna, Sarah Fowles, Scott Rose, and Matt Powers. Meduna manages new business for healthcare and insurance markets at Visa. Fowles is Compliance Director at Employee Benefits Corporation. Rose is Chief Operating Officer of Elevate, Inc. Powers is Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Health-E Commerce.

"We want to extend a warm welcome to our newly elected board of director members," continued Day. "Their expertise and guidance will help us significantly as we continue to expand our mission of advancing healthcare consumerism."

Additional board positions are available, for those interested in joining the ECFC board.

About ECFC

ECFC is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining and expanding employee benefit programs on a tax-advantaged basis. ECFC represents and promotes employee benefit programs through effective lobbying and provides education and awareness to members, compensation practitioners, national opinion leaders and the general public to help advance healthcare consumerism. ECFC, which was founded in 1981 as the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation, is the single organization that focuses its efforts on preserving, protecting and defending the tax-advantaged programs currently available to working families through employer plan sponsors. For more information, visit https://ecfc.org/.

