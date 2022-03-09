Delivery Innovation in the Apparel Industry: Delivery Methods Undergoing Fundamental Changes Driving by Technological Advances and Rising Consumer Expectations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Delivery Innovation in Apparel - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explains the significance of delivery innovation in the apparel industry.

Over the last decade, delivery methods have undergone fundamental changes driven by technological advancements, increasing competition, and rising consumer expectations.

Many retailers have been quick to re-strategize and restructure their logistics to find new ways to provide a convenient shopping experience to customers and gain their loyalty, while others have been slow to react and have fallen behind.

Despite the many advantages that online retailers have, the rise of the online channel has created a rapidly growing issue last-mile delivery. Though a handful of players started offering convenient delivery services in the late twentieth century, these services really gained traction following the launch of Amazon Prime in 2005, which raised shopper expectations of fast and free delivery.

Gain an understanding of the importance and role of delivery innovation the growing apparel industry which is increasingly driven by the online channel and quick delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Mergers and Acquisitions

Timeline

Value Chain

Companies

Further Reading

Thematic research methodology

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Magazine Luiza

Mercado Libre

Walmart

Ocado

Zalando

Majid-AlFuttaim

