Delivery Innovation in the Apparel Industry: Delivery Methods Undergoing Fundamental Changes Driving by Technological Advances and Rising Consumer Expectations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Delivery Innovation in Apparel - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explains the significance of delivery innovation in the apparel industry.
Over the last decade, delivery methods have undergone fundamental changes driven by technological advancements, increasing competition, and rising consumer expectations.
Many retailers have been quick to re-strategize and restructure their logistics to find new ways to provide a convenient shopping experience to customers and gain their loyalty, while others have been slow to react and have fallen behind.
Despite the many advantages that online retailers have, the rise of the online channel has created a rapidly growing issue last-mile delivery. Though a handful of players started offering convenient delivery services in the late twentieth century, these services really gained traction following the launch of Amazon Prime in 2005, which raised shopper expectations of fast and free delivery.
Gain an understanding of the importance and role of delivery innovation the growing apparel industry which is increasingly driven by the online channel and quick delivery.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Further Reading
- Thematic research methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Magazine Luiza
- Mercado Libre
- Walmart
- Ocado
- Zalando
- Majid-AlFuttaim
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5mdq3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005675/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.