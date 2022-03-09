ñol

Medical Swabs Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
March 9, 2022 9:45 AM | 5 min read

The "Medical Swab Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical swab market is expected to reach CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

An increase in the number of research labs, increase in the number of diagnostic centers raising prevalence of the HAIs are some of the major driving factors in the global medical swabs market. Technological advancements like automatic swabs, lollipop swabs, self-administering swabs are largely impacting the market.

This is increasing the demand as there is better user-friendly usage. The continuous focus of vendors on technological advances and improvements has led to the development of highly advanced and innovative products.

MEDICAL SWABS MARKET SEGMENTS

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), due to the lack of enough medical swabs and lack of domestic manufacturing facilities, started using cotton-made swabs for COVID-19 sampling. This increased the demand for cotton swabs in the market

The nasal swabs are preferred more in the swab test market as nasal swabs provide more comfort to the patients, and the sensitivity, accuracy of detection is still the same. This increases the demand for nasal swab usage in healthcare settings

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe: According to a recent European multicentre study, the proportion of infected patients in intensive care units can be as high as 51%, primarily due to HAIs. Increased frequency of infection is associated with the use of invasive devices, particularly central lines, urinary catheters, and ventilators. This will propel the medical swabs market growth

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the medical swabs market are Puritan, COPAN Diagnostics, Origin and, Becton Dickinson and Company

3D-Printing medical swabs was a revolutionary step in the medical swabs market. 3D printing reduced the cost of the medical swabs by one-tenth their previous price. There is a massive opportunity in the market for vendors

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

  • 3D Printed Swabs for COVID-19 Testing
  • Launch of Automated Medical Swabs
  • Technological Advancements in Medical Swabs
  • Increasing Scope for the Swab Tests
  • Increasing Demand for Mass COVID-19 Testing
  • Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases & HAIs

KEY VENDORS

  • Puritan Medical Products
  • COPAN Diagnostics
  • Origin
  • Becton Dickinson and Company

OTHER VENDORS

  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Advin Health Care
  • Aptaca Spa
  • Anhui Jiaxin Medical Products Co
  • ABclonal Inc
  • CML Biotech
  • Cofide Biotech
  • Changzhou Medical Equipment Factory
  • Chemtronics
  • CAIG Laboratories
  • Dynarex
  • FL Medical
  • Formlabs
  • FortiusBio
  • GPC Medical
  • ITW Speciality Contamination Control Electronics
  • Jinan Babio Biotechnology
  • Jianerkang Medical
  • Malvern Medical Developments Ltd
  • MG Chemicals
  • Medical Wire & Equipment
  • Polymedicure (Polymed)
  • Pathkits
  • Q-TIPS
  • Super Brush
  • Shanghai Snwi Medical
  • Taizhou Sun Trine Biotechnology
  • TULIPS
  • Teel Plastics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 On Medical Swabs Market

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 3d-Printed Swabs for Covid-19 Testing

8.2 Launch of Automated Medical Swabs

8.3 Advances in Medical Swab Technology

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Scope of Swab Tests

9.2 Growing Demand for Mass Covid-19 Testing

9.3 Rise in Prevalence of Infectious Disease & HAIS

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Complications Associated with Medical Swabs

10.2 Disruptions in Supply Chain of Medical Swabs

10.3 Poor Healthcare Infrastructure and Low Affordability in LMICS

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Polyester-Tipped Swabs

12.4 Cotton-Tipped Swabs

12.5 Rayon-Tipped Swabs

12.6 Foam-Tipped Swabs

12.7 Others

13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Laboratory Testing

13.4 Specimen Collection

13.5 Others

14 Sample Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Nasal

14.4 Oral

14.5 Others

15 End Users

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers

15.4 Hospitals & Clinics

15.5 Research Institutions

15.6 Others

16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geography Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mk5vwl

