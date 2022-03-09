Medical Swabs Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts Report 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medical Swab Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical swab market is expected to reach CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

An increase in the number of research labs, increase in the number of diagnostic centers raising prevalence of the HAIs are some of the major driving factors in the global medical swabs market. Technological advancements like automatic swabs, lollipop swabs, self-administering swabs are largely impacting the market.

This is increasing the demand as there is better user-friendly usage. The continuous focus of vendors on technological advances and improvements has led to the development of highly advanced and innovative products.

MEDICAL SWABS MARKET SEGMENTS

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), due to the lack of enough medical swabs and lack of domestic manufacturing facilities, started using cotton-made swabs for COVID-19 sampling. This increased the demand for cotton swabs in the market

The nasal swabs are preferred more in the swab test market as nasal swabs provide more comfort to the patients, and the sensitivity, accuracy of detection is still the same. This increases the demand for nasal swab usage in healthcare settings

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Europe: According to a recent European multicentre study, the proportion of infected patients in intensive care units can be as high as 51%, primarily due to HAIs. Increased frequency of infection is associated with the use of invasive devices, particularly central lines, urinary catheters, and ventilators. This will propel the medical swabs market growth

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in the medical swabs market are Puritan, COPAN Diagnostics, Origin and, Becton Dickinson and Company

3D-Printing medical swabs was a revolutionary step in the medical swabs market. 3D printing reduced the cost of the medical swabs by one-tenth their previous price. There is a massive opportunity in the market for vendors

KEY GROWTH FACTORS

3D Printed Swabs for COVID-19 Testing

Launch of Automated Medical Swabs

Technological Advancements in Medical Swabs

Increasing Scope for the Swab Tests

Increasing Demand for Mass COVID-19 Testing

Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases & HAIs

KEY VENDORS

Puritan Medical Products

COPAN Diagnostics

Origin

Becton Dickinson and Company

OTHER VENDORS

AdvaCare Pharma

Advin Health Care

Aptaca Spa

Anhui Jiaxin Medical Products Co

ABclonal Inc

CML Biotech

Cofide Biotech

Changzhou Medical Equipment Factory

Chemtronics

CAIG Laboratories

Dynarex

FL Medical

Formlabs

FortiusBio

GPC Medical

ITW Speciality Contamination Control Electronics

Jinan Babio Biotechnology

Jianerkang Medical

Malvern Medical Developments Ltd

MG Chemicals

Medical Wire & Equipment

Polymedicure (Polymed)

Pathkits

Q-TIPS

Super Brush

Shanghai Snwi Medical

Taizhou Sun Trine Biotechnology

TULIPS

Teel Plastics

