Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/Westchester/New York/Hudson Valley Properties Unveils New Company Name

The Northeast's real estate leader is now Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties; Westchester offices will operate under New York moniker

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England/Westchester/New York/Hudson Valley Properties -- an industry leader throughout the Northeast -- announced today that the company will begin operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties, effective immediately.

The firm's Westchester offices servicing Eastchester, Larchmont, Rye, Scarsdale and surrounding towns, will now be known as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties in response to the outstanding growth and synergies of the New York Properties flagship office at 590 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The rebranding reflects the company's evolution in the marketplace, as well as its future as a regional powerhouse. BHHS New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties already maintains a substantial footprint with nearly 2,600 real estate professionals.

"Today's exciting announcement goes well beyond a name change," said Candace Adams, President and CEO of BHHS New England/New York/Hudson Valley Properties. "This represents years of industry success, coupled with continued region-wide expansion. As the depth and breadth of our business has increased, our goal has been to adequately meet the needs of our growing client base. Given the growth of our New York City operation and the close alliance with our Westchester team, this is a natural progression. It strengthens our offerings in both markets while giving added visibility to the brand."

For decades, the company has been the market leader in Connecticut, with a strong presence in Rhode Island. It then expanded into Westchester in 2015, and in 2017, launched its brokerage business in Manhattan with a Madison Avenue headquarters. In 2021, the firm increased its regional footprint with the addition of Hudson Valley Properties, the leader in Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Just as its award-winning growth has been compelling on a regional scale, its scope in New York has been equally so, with 2021 having signified the addition of a team of venerated leaders, as well as numerous top-producing agents.

"We're at a tipping point in New York, and this bolstered bridge between our neighboring businesses amplifies our scope," said Diane Ramirez, Chief Strategy Officer for BHHS New York Properties. "There is no other real estate firm that has our reach in this region, coupled with an ever-expanding international presence, which is so important to both our agents and clients."

In addition to the new name, the company has unveiled a new logo. Leadership has not changed.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties/New York Properties/Hudson Valley Properties is a leading real estate brokerage firm with more than 2,200 REALTORS® in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Manhattan, Westchester, NY, and Hudson Valley, NY. Selectively chosen by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America; the global reach, financial strength and fresh brand make the brokerage the premiere real estate firm in the Northeast. Whether it's residential, commercial, corporate relocation, equestrian or waterfront living, our company and REALTORS® are local market experts committed to providing exceptional service to our clients. For more information, visit www.bhhsNEproperties.com, www bhhsNYproperties.com, and www.bhhshudsonvalley.com.

