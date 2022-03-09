Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Research Report 2022: Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2029 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Insulin Patch Pumps Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diabetes is a chronic disease affecting around 415 million individuals worldwide which is expected to 642 million by 2040. Individuals affected by diabetes need to take insulin for lifetime.

Thus the development of insulin patch pump technology offers enhanced benefits over traditional multiple daily injection therapy. Rising adoption rate of non-invasive techniques in transdermal drug delivery practices would propel the growth of insulin patch pumps market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide along with the technological advancements is driving the insulin patch pumps market.

In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading players in global insulin patch pumps market, attractive investment proposition and market positioning of key manufacturers sections.

Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2019-2029. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2019-2029 are also included in this report, considering 2020 as the base year.

Thus, the research study provides a holistic view of the global oral thin film drugs market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2019 to 2029, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.

Based on the type of insulin

Insulin patch pumps are portable devices attached to the body which delivers insulin at and specific rate in regular intervals. An insulin patch pump aims to painlessly deliver insulin, without any tubing and infusion set, thus making it convenient and safe to use.

Different types of insulin patch pumps have been developed such as bolus insulin pumps to release insulin at a rapid rate to counteract rise in the blood sugar level following meals. Whereas basal insulin pumps are long acting insulin therapy to control blood sugar level between meals and during sleep.

Growing prevalence of diabetes at an alarming rate is the prime factor for the growth of the insulin patch pump market. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in the glucose monitoring in the past decade has bolstered the growth of insulin patch pumps market. Additionally, rising adoption rate of non-invasive techniques in transdermal drug delivery practices would further propel the growth of insulin patch pumps market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029.

Based on the type of condition

Growing prevalence of diabetes is the prime factor for the growing demand of the insulin patch pumps market. There are two main types of diabetes such as diabetes type 1 and diabetes type 2. Diabetes type 2 held the largest market share in the insulin patch pumps market owing to the fact that it is the most occurred diabetes type accounting for 90%-95% of the cases.

While insulin is not the first line of treatment for the treatment of diabetes type 2, many patients eventually require insulin for the best glucose control possible when required. Insulin patch pumps offer a hassle-free option for the insulin delivery, which adhere directly to the skin with no tubing as compared to the other drug delivery options such as insulin pumps and pens. The major players operating in the market are targeting diabetes type 2 due to higher target population compared to diabetes type 1.

For instance, in 2021, Becton Dickenson & Co. announced its interest to dive in the emerging market of insulin patch pumps for patients with diabetes type 2, with an expected product launch in 2018. Thus, insulin patch pumps market for diabetes type 2 is expected to flourish during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this study, the global insulin patch pumps market is categorized as follows:

In the base year 2020, North America held the largest market for insulin patch pumps market. U.S. is the leading market in the region owing to the high adoption of novel technologies and non-invasive techniques.

Moreover, continuous rise in the patients suffering from diabetes is fuelling the market. According to U.S. National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2021, an estimated 30.3 million people of all ages or 9.4% of the overall U.S. population had diabetes in 2019.

Moreover, approximately 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed among adults aged 18 years and older in the U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a boom in the insulin patch pumps market as many products are expected to hit the market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029. Moreover, rising target population and growing awareness regarding new technological advancements in the insulin pumps would further drive the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Insulin Patch Pumps Market Portraiture

2.2 Insulin Patch Pumps Market, by Insulin Type, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Insulin Patch Pumps Market, by Condition Type, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Insulin Patch Pumps Market, by Geography, 2020 (Value %)

Chapter 3 Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Analysis

3.1 Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Mergers, Acquisition and Business Strategies

3.4 Porter's Analysis

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis: Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market, 2020 (Value %)

Chapter 4 Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Analysis, By Insulin Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Comparative Analysis of Insulin Patch Pumps Market, by Insulin Type, 2020

4.2 Bolus Insulin

4.3 Basal Insulin

4.4 Basal-Bolus Insulin

Chapter 5 Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market Analysis, By Condition Type

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Comparative Analysis of Insulin Patch Pumps Market, by Condition Type, 2020

5.2 Diabetes Type 1

5.3 Diabetes Type 2

Chapter 6 Global Insulin Patch Pumps Market, By Geography

6.1 Preface

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Insulet Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtrum Technologies Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Cellnovo Group SA

Spring Health Solution Ltd.

Debiotech

CeQur SA

Valeritas

Becton Dickenson & Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adl81i

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005673/en/