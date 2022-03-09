Incenter Adds Mortgage Due Diligence and Document Management to its Offerings through Edgemac

From Origination to Securitization, Edgemac Services Enable Mortgage Industry Participants to Better Evaluate Assets and Mitigate Risk
Building on its mission to improve the performance of the mortgage industry, Incenter LLC has added Edgemac to its family of 11 companies.
Founded in 2006, Edgemac helps investors, originators and other industry participants evaluate loan quality so they can make informed risk management decisions when buying, selling or securitizing mortgages. The company offers loan file due diligence and related document management services to support the closing, purchase, sale and securitization of residential and business-purpose mortgage loans.
Staffed by professionals with decades of experience in mortgage origination, operations, capital markets, due diligence and document management, Edgemac understands clients' needs because they have been there, in their shoes.
"In an industry that is always balancing the competing needs for agility and risk management, Edgemac's services are a welcome addition to Incenter's offerings," said Bruno Pasceri, President, Incenter. "The company is well-positioned to help institutions capitalize on the active MSR trading, securitization and purchase markets, separately and with our other Incenter firms."
"This is an exciting time for Edgemac to join Incenter, and complement sister companies in the capital markets, title underwriting, appraisal management and additional segments," said Robin Auerbach, President, CEO and Founder of Edgemac. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with likeminded leaders who share a strong commitment to advancing the mortgage industry."
About Edgemac
Founded in 2008, Edgemac is an advisory firm that provides due diligence and document management solutions. Its suite of services offers clients options that help manage risk and create process efficiencies without major capital expenditures. The company is committed to providing high quality solutions using proprietary technology and an experienced workforce. Edgemac's clients include banks, investment banks, Trustees, investors, government entities, mortgage companies and other financial institutions. For more information, see edgemac.com.
About Incenter LLC
Incenter ideates and deploys innovative solutions for optimizing business performance in the mortgage and specialty finance industries. The company is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and employs 2,000 professionals across its sub-brands. For more information, please visit www.incenterms.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006431/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.