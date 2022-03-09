Louisville Mega Cavern Brings Lasers, Music and Lights Underground with Mega Laser Zips this Spring Break

Louisville Mega Cavern bringing the rave under Louisville with Mega Laser Zips! Just in time for spring break, visitors can zip through Mega Cavern surrounded by lights, lasers, music and more. Mega Laser Zips will feature six underground zip lines, including a dual racing zip and two challenge bridges that will test your skill, balance, and mettle. With each zip more exciting than the last, Mega Laser Zips will have a total of 18 lasers, a light tunnel, and more than 40 songs for visitors to zip along to under Louisville.

Mega Laser Zips is the perfect group activity to ring in spring, beginning March 14th through April 26th. Visitors may purchase tickets online at www.louisvillemegacavern.com.

"We are thrilled to bring yet another seasonal zip line experience to our visitors," stated Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President. "With lights, lasers, and more surprises, Mega Laser Zips will bring even more excitement and adventure to the Mega Cavern. Our team has thoroughly enjoyed designing and planning a one-of-a-kind zip line that will take visitors through an exhilarating rave-like experience, right under Louisville!"

Louisville Mega Cavern annually attracts visitors from around the world to their unique underground experiences, including Mega Zips, Mega Quest and the highly anticipated Lights Under Louisville experience for the holidays, which boasts more than 4 million points of light and draws thousands of visitors per year. In 2017, Trip Advisor named Louisville Mega Cavern among its top 25 attractions in the country.

Visitors interested in zipping to the beat of the music and lasers may view frequently asked questions and purchase passes online at www.louisvillemegacavern.com. Passes will be reserved quickly so order your tickets in advance to join in on the springtime fun!

About Louisville Mega Cavern:

The Louisville Mega Cavern, a 100-acre limestone cavern, has more than 17 miles of underground passageways and is home to Mega Zips, Mega Quest and Mega Tram tours. Learn more at www.louisvillemegacavern.com or join the conversation on social media on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005389/en/