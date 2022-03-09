Louisville Mega Cavern Brings Lasers, Music and Lights Underground with Mega Laser Zips this Spring Break

Louisville Mega Cavern bringing the rave under Louisville with Mega Laser Zips! Just in time for spring break, visitors can zip through Mega Cavern surrounded by lights, lasers, music and more. Mega Laser Zips will feature six underground zip lines, including a dual racing zip and two challenge bridges that will test your skill, balance, and mettle. With each zip more exciting than the last, Mega Laser Zips will have a total of 18 lasers, a light tunnel, and more than 40 songs for visitors to zip along to under Louisville.
Mega Laser Zips is the perfect group activity to ring in spring, beginning March 14th through April 26th. Visitors may purchase tickets online at www.louisvillemegacavern.com.
"We are thrilled to bring yet another seasonal zip line experience to our visitors," stated Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President. "With lights, lasers, and more surprises, Mega Laser Zips will bring even more excitement and adventure to the Mega Cavern. Our team has thoroughly enjoyed designing and planning a one-of-a-kind zip line that will take visitors through an exhilarating rave-like experience, right under Louisville!"
Louisville Mega Cavern annually attracts visitors from around the world to their unique underground experiences, including Mega Zips, Mega Quest and the highly anticipated Lights Under Louisville experience for the holidays, which boasts more than 4 million points of light and draws thousands of visitors per year. In 2017, Trip Advisor named Louisville Mega Cavern among its top 25 attractions in the country.
Visitors interested in zipping to the beat of the music and lasers may view frequently asked questions and purchase passes online at www.louisvillemegacavern.com. Passes will be reserved quickly so order your tickets in advance to join in on the springtime fun!
About Louisville Mega Cavern:
The Louisville Mega Cavern, a 100-acre limestone cavern, has more than 17 miles of underground passageways and is home to Mega Zips, Mega Quest and Mega Tram tours. Learn more at www.louisvillemegacavern.com or join the conversation on social media on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005389/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.