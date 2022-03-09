Perfect Corp. Launches Pioneering NFT Solutions with AR Virtual Try-on Capabilities

The new game-changing solutions will meet consumer demands to digitally interact with NFTs, and allow beauty and fashion brands to create next-generation, fully immersive, AR virtual try-on NFT experiences

Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has launched the first-ever virtual try-on NFT collection, bringing new experiences to consumers, and allowing them to virtually interact with the digital assets. The innovation uses augmented reality technology to create next generation NFTs, setting it apart from the currently available image, video, and audio formats. The solution also enables beauty and fashion brands to deliver this new NFT experience to their customers through their own digital channels, for example on a brand's website or apps.

Bringing Innovation to the NFT Space – AR-Enhanced NFTs with Virtual Try-on Capabilities

Perfect Corp.'s AR-powered NFT solution will add a new dimension of engagement to the consumer NFT experience, bringing NFTs with virtual try-on capabilities to life in a personalized way. With this solution, consumers will be able to try assets across multiple beauty and fashion categories, including makeup looks, watches, jewelry, glasses, nail art, and more.

The new complete NFT business solutions from Perfect Corp. streamline the entire NFT creation process, and provide a simple and highly accessible release path for brands who wish to cater to the rising demand for wearable NFTs. By leveraging the most popular and widely used NFT-trading and NFT-wallet platforms, the new solutions enable beauty and fashion brands to meet their customers where they already are.

Perfect Corp. Uniquely Positioned to Deliver Next-Level NFT Solutions with Virtual Try-on Capabilities

With extensive AI and AR expertise, and one of the largest libraries of beauty and fashion AR digital assets, Perfect Corp. is in an ideal position to help brands meet the new wave of consumer demand for NFT products. As brands prepare to enter the Metaverse, these digital assets hold significant value, and can be easily adapted to engage consumers in new, fully immersive worlds, such as virtual stores.

"As the retail world embraces the Metaverse, AR technology will be essential to create personalized and immersive experiences," said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, "Perfect Corp.'s new NFT business solutions will allow brands to enter the NFT space while enhancing their customer experience with AR virtual try-on technology. Moreover, it will present beauty and fashion brands with new revenue stream opportunities, while providing customers with an interactive and personalized element that has not been possible in the NFT space until now."

Limited NFT Collection from Perfect Corp. Now Available for Purchase on OpenSea

In addition to the new NFT business solutions, Perfect Corp. has just introduced their own set of collectable AR-enhanced NFTs, which includes several complete makeup looks, and accessories. To view the collection, please visit Perfect Corp.'s OpenSea listing by following this link.

Demonstrating the New NFT Business Solutions at SXSW Conference

Perfect Corp. will demo its groundbreaking new NFT solution at the SXSW Conference taking place March 11th- March 20th, 2022 in Austin, Texas. At the event, Perfect Corp. will share valuable insights about the role of AI and AR in the Metaverse, NFTs, and digital transformation during two sessions at The Line Hotel in Onyx Ballroom 1:

AI + AR Beauty Tech: Personalization and Consumer Engagement with Perfect Corp and Shiseido Group

March 12th 10:00 AM-11:00 AM CT

During this session, Wayne Liu, Chief Growth Officer at Perfect Corp., and Adam Gam, Chief Marketing Officer at Perfect Corp., will be joined by Angelica Munson, Global Chief Digital Officer at Shiseido Group, to discuss the powerful role that AI and AR continues to play in the beauty industry's digital transformation. This session will provide insight on the recent shifts in consumer behavior and offer an overview of new AI technological advancements that can innovate the way beauty brands and retailers drive personalization and engagement. From advanced facial analysis to AI diagnostic tools and virtual try-on, brands need to adapt AI technology and leverage its power to drive meaningful connections with consumers.

Transforming Social Commerce with AR and NFTs with Perfect Corp. and E.L.F. Beauty

March 12th 11:30 AM-12:30 PM CT

During this session, Wayne Liu, Chief Growth Officer at Perfect Corp., and Adam Gam, Chief Marketing Officer at Perfect Corp., will be joined by Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer at E.L.F Beauty, to discuss the importance of social commerce in a strong omnichannel strategy, and take a deep dive into the ways augmented reality and artificial intelligence technologies are transforming social shopping. With 2.85 billion people active on social media today, social commerce presents a huge opportunity for brands to connect with consumers and drive sales conversion. Perfect Corp. recently partnered with Facebook, Snapchat, and Google to help brands engage consumers along their social commerce journey using AR and AI virtual try-on technology. AR and AI-powered virtual try-on technologies are changing the way consumers shop and will be integral for success in the future of retail.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

