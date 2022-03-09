The new game-changing solutions will meet consumer demands to digitally interact with NFTs, and allow beauty and fashion brands to create next-generation, fully immersive, AR virtual try-on NFT experiences
Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has launched the first-ever virtual try-on NFT collection, bringing new experiences to consumers, and allowing them to virtually interact with the digital assets. The innovation uses augmented reality technology to create next generation NFTs, setting it apart from the currently available image, video, and audio formats. The solution also enables beauty and fashion brands to deliver this new NFT experience to their customers through their own digital channels, for example on a brand's website or apps.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005635/en/
Perfect Corp. Launches Pioneering NFT Solutions with AR Virtual Try-on Capabilities (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bringing Innovation to the NFT Space – AR-Enhanced NFTs with Virtual Try-on Capabilities
Perfect Corp.'s AR-powered NFT solution will add a new dimension of engagement to the consumer NFT experience, bringing NFTs with virtual try-on capabilities to life in a personalized way. With this solution, consumers will be able to try assets across multiple beauty and fashion categories, including makeup looks, watches, jewelry, glasses, nail art, and more.
The new complete NFT business solutions from Perfect Corp. streamline the entire NFT creation process, and provide a simple and highly accessible release path for brands who wish to cater to the rising demand for wearable NFTs. By leveraging the most popular and widely used NFT-trading and NFT-wallet platforms, the new solutions enable beauty and fashion brands to meet their customers where they already are.
Perfect Corp. Uniquely Positioned to Deliver Next-Level NFT Solutions with Virtual Try-on Capabilities
With extensive AI and AR expertise, and one of the largest libraries of beauty and fashion AR digital assets, Perfect Corp. is in an ideal position to help brands meet the new wave of consumer demand for NFT products. As brands prepare to enter the Metaverse, these digital assets hold significant value, and can be easily adapted to engage consumers in new, fully immersive worlds, such as virtual stores.
"As the retail world embraces the Metaverse, AR technology will be essential to create personalized and immersive experiences," said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, "Perfect Corp.'s new NFT business solutions will allow brands to enter the NFT space while enhancing their customer experience with AR virtual try-on technology. Moreover, it will present beauty and fashion brands with new revenue stream opportunities, while providing customers with an interactive and personalized element that has not been possible in the NFT space until now."
Limited NFT Collection from Perfect Corp. Now Available for Purchase on OpenSea
In addition to the new NFT business solutions, Perfect Corp. has just introduced their own set of collectable AR-enhanced NFTs, which includes several complete makeup looks, and accessories. To view the collection, please visit Perfect Corp.'s OpenSea listing by following this link.
Demonstrating the New NFT Business Solutions at SXSW Conference
Perfect Corp. will demo its groundbreaking new NFT solution at the SXSW Conference taking place March 11th- March 20th, 2022 in Austin, Texas. At the event, Perfect Corp. will share valuable insights about the role of AI and AR in the Metaverse, NFTs, and digital transformation during two sessions at The Line Hotel in Onyx Ballroom 1:
-
AI + AR Beauty Tech: Personalization and Consumer Engagement with Perfect Corp and Shiseido Group
March 12th 10:00 AM-11:00 AM CT
During this session, Wayne Liu, Chief Growth Officer at Perfect Corp., and Adam Gam, Chief Marketing Officer at Perfect Corp., will be joined by Angelica Munson, Global Chief Digital Officer at Shiseido Group, to discuss the powerful role that AI and AR continues to play in the beauty industry's digital transformation. This session will provide insight on the recent shifts in consumer behavior and offer an overview of new AI technological advancements that can innovate the way beauty brands and retailers drive personalization and engagement. From advanced facial analysis to AI diagnostic tools and virtual try-on, brands need to adapt AI technology and leverage its power to drive meaningful connections with consumers.
-
Transforming Social Commerce with AR and NFTs with Perfect Corp. and E.L.F. Beauty
March 12th 11:30 AM-12:30 PM CT
During this session, Wayne Liu, Chief Growth Officer at Perfect Corp., and Adam Gam, Chief Marketing Officer at Perfect Corp., will be joined by Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer at E.L.F Beauty, to discuss the importance of social commerce in a strong omnichannel strategy, and take a deep dive into the ways augmented reality and artificial intelligence technologies are transforming social shopping. With 2.85 billion people active on social media today, social commerce presents a huge opportunity for brands to connect with consumers and drive sales conversion. Perfect Corp. recently partnered with Facebook, Snapchat, and Google to help brands engage consumers along their social commerce journey using AR and AI virtual try-on technology. AR and AI-powered virtual try-on technologies are changing the way consumers shop and will be integral for success in the future of retail.
To learn more about Perfect Corp.'s new NFT solution, please visit this page.
About Perfect Corp.
Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming the consumer shopping experience through innovative digital technologies for businesses and consumers. Recognized as the AI and AR powerhouse, our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to offer results-driven, interactive, and sustainable digital-first beauty and fashion tech business solutions for brands and retailers. On the consumer side, with over 950 million downloads globally, the immersive collection of YouCam apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, provide a platform for individuals to virtually try-on products, looks, and styles conveniently from their smart device. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read the Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005635/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.