Global PC and Server Industry Development Trends and Issues Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2022 Global PC and Server Industry Development Trends and Key Issues" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Enterprises' return-to-office plans have stimulated demand for commercial PCs but have reduced demand for consumer and education PCs.
The global notebook PC and desktop PC market volumes are expected to decline slightly to 240 million units and nearly 80 million units, respectively, in 2022. Since the motherboard market development is always highly correlated with desktop PCs, global motherboard market volume is estimated at between 85 million to 95 million units in the next five years.
Meanwhile, the global server market continues to grow and the increasing cloud computing applications based on 5G, AI, and edge computing technologies will become a major growth enabler for the server market in the next five years.
This report provides an overview of the global notebook PC, desktop PC, motherboard, and server markets with market volume forecast for the period 2022-2025; looks into the latest industry and market trends and examines the major strategies of key players.
List of Topics
- Development of the global economy, touching on global economic growth rate predictions, pandemic development, and global inflation
- Development of the global PC market, touching on key determinant factors for the market development in 2022
- Global notebook PC and desktop PC market volume forecast for the period 2022-2025 with shipment share breakdown by brand and by ODM
- Global motherboard market volume forecast for the period 2022-2025
- Development of key PC products, touching on Chromebooks, gaming notebook PCs, gaming monitors, AIO (All In One) PC, etc.
- Development of key PC brands, touching on Apple's in-house chip M1 and the deployment of Arm-based processors in macOS, Chrome OS, Windows OS ecosystems, and includes global notebook PC market share by CPU supplier
- Development of the global server market and server market volume forecast for the period 2022-2025, identifying key components in short supply such as PMIC, BMC, and more
- Global server shipment share by brand for the period 2020-2022, with shipment share breakdown by overall processor and by ODM Direct processor
- Development strategy of major brands such as Dell, HP, and Inspur
- M&A and in-house chip development strategies of major cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud
- Development of key server products and applications, touching on HPC (High Performance Computing), net zero carbon emissions, information security compliance,
- Outlook for the 2022 IT industry, touching on product trends, market trends, and brand strategies of server brands and PC brands
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Economic Development
- Global PC Market Development
- Development of Key PC Products and Applications
- Global Server Market Development
- Development of Key Server Products and Applications
- Conclusion
