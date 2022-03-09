IDI Consulting Highlighted as Pittsburgh Business Leader in Forbes, Fortune & Entrepreneur Magazines

IT consulting company shares how to solve for IT success through practical solutions.

IDI Consulting will be featured as a Pittsburgh Business Leader in the latest editions of Forbes, Fortune, and Entrepreneur magazines. Readers can learn how to solve for IT success through the use of real-world business objectives and the development of solutions that directly support client goals.

The feature brings attention to the development of strategic plans for clients, which allow for the implementation of practical applications of the most appropriate technologies. IDI Consulting believes that effective IT can be established by listening well, taking a step back, and not becoming enamored with elegant solutions when a simple one will do.

"By designing goals and objectives that not only stay within the lines of the mission but also model what the final vision should resemble, resource requirements, risks, and operational services are met," says Bill Thomas, Managing Partner & Founder.

IDI Consulting sees this feature as an opportunity to reach both businesses leaders and IT professionals. In an effort to help businesses achieve long-term IT tactics, the feature discusses key leadership approaches that deliver efficient results for business processes, including hiring an adaptable and resourceful team.

The feature also aims to help IT professionals support organizations for a lifetime, not just the lifecycle of a project. IDI Consulting encourages these professionals to solve problems and analyze technological difficulties through hands-on software engineering, project management, and data analysis. To provide clients with better IT, the feature concludes that the most knowledgeable consultants are "business people first, technologists second," and are focused on understanding client needs.

The magazines featuring IDI Consulting will be available regionally in the greater Pittsburgh area.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, PA, New York City, NY, and Houston, TX, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technological methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

