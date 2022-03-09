Kenota Strengthens Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

US Diagnostic Business Leaders Ruth Abdulmassih and Dennis Flannelly to Help Guide Kenota

Kenota Health announced today that Ruth Abdulmassih and Dennis Flannelly have joined its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006041/en/

Dennis Flannelly (Photo: Business Wire)

Ruth Abdulmassih is the CEO of Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) a leader in laboratory technologies and services. Abdulmassih previously spent 23 years with Abbott, 13 years of which were in the diagnostic division. Abdulmassih has extensive experience in industries governed by rigorous compliance requirements and demanding technical expertise and has managed P&L's, expanded businesses internationally, and has deep experience in mergers & acquisitions. Abdulmassih also brings extensive board experience having served as a director at Resurge International and ABS.

Dennis Flannelly is the Head of Precision Medicine for US Oncology at Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada. Flannelly has strong experience in the development and introduction of diagnostic solutions in the immunology space and brings a unique perspective having led successful businesses involved in both biotech and pharma for over 20 years. Prior to joining Merck, Flannelly was the Vice President and General Manager of Immunodiagnostics at PerkinElmer, as well as the Global Head of Clinical Marketing for Thermo Fisher Scientific's Immunodiagnostics business.

"The addition of Dennis and Ruth to the Kenota board is a significant step forward for our company," stated Kenota CEO and Founder, Moufeed Kaddoura. "Our company milestones in the next two to three years are to complete the development and clearance of our product, followed by successful commercialization in the United States. Both Dennis and Ruth have extensive experience in these areas which will be invaluable to our company. "

"I'm excited by the work that Kenota is doing," stated Abdulmassih. "Moving allergy testing to the point-of-care will assist allergists and improve the patient experience. Ultimately it has the potential to unlock untapped demand among untested patients. I look forward to assisting the company in capitalizing on this opportunity."

About Kenota Health:

Kenota Health is a medical technology company based in Waterloo, Canada, with a plan to elevate healthcare with the world's best data and testing. Their first product is a rapid system to test for patient's allergic sensitizations in the clinic within 30 minutes, with a primary focus on the U.S. and Canadian markets. Kenota's team is composed of scientists, engineers and business operators, many of whom have commercialized dozens of tests in their career and received approvals from the FDA, EU, Health Canada, as well as several countries around Asia and MENA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006041/en/