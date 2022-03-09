Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Completion of Clinical Study Report (CSR) for Phase 2 Study of EC-18 in Chemoradiation-Induced Oral Mucositis

Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a late-stage biotechnology company, announced today that the company has completed the final Clinical Study Report (CSR) for their Phase 2 study of EC-18 in Chemoradiation-induced Oral Mucositis (CRIOM), entitled "Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of EC-18 in altering the severity and course of oral mucositis (OM) in subjects being treated with concomitant chemoradiation therapy for cancers of the mouth, oropharynx, hypopharynx, and nasopharynx."
The phase 2 U.S. study was designed as 2 stages with 105 randomized subjects at 21 sites to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of its lead compound, EC-18 on mitigating severe oral mucositis (SOM) in head and neck subjects receiving concomitant chemoradiation therapy for cancers of the mouth, oropharynx, hypopharynx, and nasopharynx.
An iDSMB evaluated the safety endpoint every two weeks in a blinded fashion, until 30 days after the last dosing of Stage 1. If a safety issue was noted, the iDSMB was instructed to unblind the treatment assignments to ascertain if the adverse event (AE) was associated with the study drug. Since no safety issues were identified at the end of Stage 1, Stage 2 commenced using 2000 mg of the study drug, consistent with a positive safety outcome.
The primary efficacy endpoint demonstrated that the median duration of SOM (defined as WHO Grades 3 or 4) from baseline through short-term follow-up period (STFU) was 0.0 days in the EC-18 group versus 13.5 days in the placebo group (100% reduction).
The secondary efficacy endpoints showed that the incidence of SOM from baseline through the active treatment period was reduced by 37.1% in the EC-18 group when compared to the placebo group (40.9% vs. 65.0%). Similarly, the incidence of SOM from baseline through the STFU period also reported a reduction by 35.0% in comparison to the placebo group (45.5% vs. 70.0%). Based on the estimated median time to onset of SOM with a confidence interval of 95% utilizing the Kaplan Meier analysis, the time of onset of SOM was 8 days longer in the EC-18 group in comparison to the placebo group (43 days vs. 51 days). Also, EC-18 showed a median delay of 11.5 days in time to the first use of opioid analgesics when compared to the placebo group (37 days vs. 25.5 days).
About Enzychem Lifesciences
Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet medical needs in oncology, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. EC-18 acts as an immunomodulator, facilitating the resolution of inflammation and early return to homeostasis. Enzychem is headquartered in South Korea, with an office in the United States. For more information, please visit www.enzychem.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005215/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.