Vascular Breakthroughs, LLC, and Vascular Care Connecticut Announce First New England Enrollment into the Novel DEXTERITY Clinical Trials of Local Anti-Inflammatory Therapy to Improve Outcomes of Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapy

Dr. Paul Gagne and the research team at Vascular Breakthroughs, LLC, and Vascular Care Connecticut have reached a key clinical development milestone in their participation in the DEXTERITY clinical trials with enrollment of their first patient. These trials, sponsored by Mercator MedSystems, Inc., are testing the delivery of an anti-inflammatory steroid to the tissue surrounding veins affected by deep vein thrombosis, or DVT. Patients can experience DVT when blood flow stagnates in their legs, and COVID-19 has increased the incidence of the disease in the last two years.

The patient treated by Dr. Gagne was enrolled into the DEXTERITY-AFP trial, designed to examine the use of the steroidal treatment in patients who have had symptoms for less than 14 days. A similar trial, the DEXTERITY-SCI trial, is being conducted to test the therapy in patients who have had symptoms longer, for 14-60 days.

The procedure uses a cardiovascular catheter called the Bullfrog Micro-Infusion Device to precisely deliver the drug to the target tissue after clot has been removed by the physician via another small catheter placed in the vein.

"Overall, the procedure is very straightforward and easy to perform. The drug is visible under X-ray as we inject it, so we can immediately see the result of where we have treated," said Dr. Gagne. "The inflammation caused by DVT can lead to chronic poor outcomes for these patients, so I look forward to seeing the outcomes of this trial as we continue to enroll."

Vascular Care Connecticut is dedicated to being on the cutting edge of innovation and new technologies for vascular disease and providing patients the care they need in a convenient and uncomplicated environment. In addition to his record of superb patient care, Dr. Gagne has been an influential innovator and leader in the vascular care community and is a world-renowned subject matter expert in deep vein care. Clinical trials through Vascular Breakthroughs are ongoing at Vascular Care Connecticut.

About Vascular Breakthroughs

Vascular Breakthroughs was founded by Paul J. Gagne MD, FACS, RVT in 2012 to provide a research infrastructure for physicians not affiliated with an academic institution. The organization has put new technologies in the hands of physicians working in the community, thereby improving access to novel treatments for patients and expanding the reach of cutting-edge research. Vascular Breakthroughs provides administrative support for all aspects of the implementation of a clinical trial, including recruitment, all phases in the initiation of a new trial and in the execution of a trial. More information about Vascular Breakthroughs can be found at https://vascularbreakthroughs.com.

About Vascular Care Connecticut

Vascular Care Connecticut is committed to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of vascular disease. Our Board-certified vascular specialists and expert clinical team are dedicated to compliance and training in the latest methods for maximizing safety and effectiveness. Vascular Care Connecticut brings together decades of experience to offer unparalleled care in Connecticut. More information about Vascular Breakthroughs can be found at https://vascularct.com/.

