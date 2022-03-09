Global Mobile Hospitals Markets, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Function (Observation, Therapy/Treatment, Consultation, Others), By Bed Capacity (Less than 20 Beds, 20-30 Beds, up to 50 Beds), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global mobile hospitals market is expected to undergo rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of COVID-19 and lack of proper healthcare and hospitals.
Initiatives by government and private organizations to provide better healthcare facilities is also acting as a key growth driver for mobile hospitals market.
Furthermore, mobile hospitals are finding wide application during natural disaster, civil unrest and warfare operations for onsite treatments. The increasing prevalence of various lifestyle diseases and convenience of taking these mobile hospitals in rural and remote areas, where there is lack of proper treatment and hospitals, are other factors which are expected to propel the market growth through 2026.
Additionally, the growing need for cost-effective treatment is fueling the growth of global mobile hospitals market. Also, technological innovation and integration of wireless technologies are enabling mobile hospitals to turn into mini hospitals, thereby fueling the market growth.
Based on application, global mobile hospital market can be segmented into cardiovascular, neurosurgery, laparoscopy surgery, emergency care, diagnostic imaging and others. Among them, emergency care segment is expected to undergo highest CAGR during the forecast period owing easy mobility and fast services provided by mobile hospitals. Additionally, they are increasingly being used during crisis and war situations.
Regionally, North America dominated the global mobile hospitals market in terms of revenue in 2020 owing to easy availability of mobile hospitals and high adoption rate of the new healthcare technologies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth through 2026 owing to increasing expenditure on healthcare sector and rise in patients suffering from COVID-19.
The market players are adopting various strategies to gather maximum market share. These include new product launches, mergers & acquisitions and partnerships.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of global mobile hospitals market.
- To forecast global mobile hospitals market based on product type, application, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global mobile hospitals market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global mobile hospitals market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global mobile hospitals market.
Major companies operating in global mobile hospitals market include
- Alvo Medical Aspen Medical
- CGS Premier, Inc.
- Saba Palaye
- Lamboo Mobile Medical (Lamboo)
- Vanguard Healthcare Solutions Ltd
- EMS Healthcare Ltd.
- Odulair, LLC
- Neat Vehicles Ltd
- Hospitainer
- MCC Group
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Function
- Observation
- Therapy/Treatment
- Consultation
- Others
Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Bed Capacity
- Less than 20 Beds
- 20-30 Beds
- up to 50 Beds
Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Application
- Cardiovascular
- Neurosurgery
- Laparoscopy Surgery
- Emergency Care
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Others
Global Mobile Hospitals Market, By Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d03kjf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005656/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.