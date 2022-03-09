Qumu Named a Top Streaming Engine by Wainhouse Research

Evaluation based on completeness of solution and extensibility
Qumu Corporation QUMU, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced it has been positioned by Wainhouse Research, LLC in the Top Right Quadrant of the 2022 State of the Market for Enterprise Streaming Solutions report for the sixth time.
The report features the Wainhouse Enterprise Streaming Technology Landscape, which segments vendors into categories based on their completeness of solution and extensibility. Wainhouse places Qumu in the Streaming Engine category. According to the report, these platforms are purpose-built to enable enterprise streaming on a turnkey basis with an open approach that enables them to extend functionality through integration with third-party technologies.
"With flexible hybrid work, organizations are looking for better ways to effectively engage with employees," said Steve Vonder Haar, senior analyst at Wainhouse Research. "IT teams are facing growing demand to supply their teams with robust enterprise video solutions that allow organizations to embrace a work from anywhere culture. Top streaming engines can flex and scale to the organizations unique environment, helping to more readily bridge the gaps of hybrid work."
"We're honored to be named a Top Streaming Engine in the industry," said TJ Kennedy, CEO and President of Qumu. "Over the past year, focus has never been sharper on delivering a smarter, more reliable video platform. We proudly have supported and will continue to support our customers as they leverage video to achieve business goals and engage employees while making the swift shift to hybrid work models."
The report forecasts that the market for enterprise streaming solutions and services will reach $1.56 Billion (U.S.) by 2025.1
For more information about Qumu, visit Qumu.com.
About Qumu Corporation
Qumu QUMU is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, control, deliver, experience and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. Backed by an experienced team of software and video experts, Qumu's software enables globally distributed organizations to drive employee, customer and partner engagement, modernizing business by providing more efficient and effective ways to communicate and collaborate.
About Wainhouse Research
Wainhouse Research is an independent analyst firm that focuses on critical issues in the unified communications and collaboration market. The company provides end-to-end coverage of the UC&C industry, with areas of focus covering unified communications, enterprise video, meeting room collaboration, personal & web-based collaboration, and audio conferencing market segments. The company acts as a trusted advisor providing strategic advice and direction for both the UC&C industry and its enterprise users. http://www.wainhouse.com.
1 Wainhouse Research LLC. 2022 State of the Market - Enterprise Streaming Solutions and Services by Steve Vander Haar. The report highlights results from Wainhouse's market forecasts and End User Survey of 2,001 respondents conducted in the fourth quarter of 2021.
